Paloren has released a UK AI Training Price Index comparing the published prices of 26 business AI training providers, finding a median of GBP 535 per person for a one-day public course.

Paloren brand illustration accompanying the UK AI Training Price Index.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Paloren, the AI consulting, training and implementation company, today published the UK AI Training Price Index. The index compiles the published prices of 26 providers that sell AI training to UK businesses and employees, giving employers a dated reference for 2027 training budgets.





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Pricing in the UK market is unusually open: 24 of the 26 providers reviewed publish at least one price on their own website. The median published price for a one-day, instructor-led public AI course was GBP 535 per person, ranging from GBP 349 to GBP 825 across four courses from four providers.

The median published starting price for a private group session was GBP 1,224.50, across ten offers from eight providers, ranging from GBP 475 for a four-hour workshop to GBP 2,999 for a full-day policy workshop. Session lengths and inclusions differ, so these are not like-for-like quotes.

Published per-person prices for Claude courses ranged from GBP 150 to GBP 697. Microsoft Copilot courses ranged from GBP 349 to GBP 2,000, the widest spread of any tool category in the UK sample. Most UK prices are quoted excluding VAT, and each row in the index records the provider's stated tax treatment.

Paloren checked every price on the provider's own website on November 10, 2026, and kept the exact wording and source link for each row. Developer and certification courses are excluded from the statistics. Paloren's own prices are shown for transparency and excluded from every figure. This is a dated sample of published offers, not a census of the market or a ranking of training quality.

The full UK AI Training Price Index includes the provider table and the method. Paloren's AI training for business teams covers ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and Gemini, delivered remotely in UK working hours or onsite.

About Paloren

Paloren is an AI strategy, implementation, automation and training company. It builds AI into the systems businesses already run, then trains teams to own it. Paloren was founded by Aaron Agius and Alex Agius. More information is available on Paloren's website.

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