The Concrete Marketers, a marketing agency built only for concrete flatwork and epoxy flooring contractors, launched Six Weeks Out, its Concrete Growth System: one framework helping contractors get found on Google and AI, turn visibility into calls, and track every lead back to the job.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - The Concrete Marketers, a marketing agency that works solely with concrete flatwork and epoxy flooring contractors, has launched Six Weeks Out, its Concrete Growth System - built around the outcome every contractor is really after: a calendar booked six weeks out with work.

Most of these contractors don't want "marketing" - they want the phone to ring. Six Weeks Out works in three parts: Get Found (local SEO, AI visibility, Google Ads, a built-to-convert website with content written for them, and Google Business Profile management), Get Booked (review generation and a site designed to turn visits into calls and form fills), and Get Growing (tracking every lead back to its source, plain-English reporting, and coaching on the strategies that lift rankings).

"We're not a general agency. We market for concrete flatwork and epoxy flooring contractors - that's the whole business - and we track every lead to the call, so an owner can see exactly what their marketing is doing and where jobs are won or lost," said Patric Shannon, founder of The Concrete Marketers.

The agency specializes only in the concrete flatwork and epoxy flooring trade: epoxy and flake floors, garage floor coatings, polished concrete, driveways, patios, stamped and decorative flatwork, and foundations. Since 2016, it has managed more than 350 contractor websites and generated more than 130,000 leads for the trade, working with one contractor per market so each client keeps exclusivity in their service area.

The agency's edge is sharpened by its founder's work beyond it. Patric Shannon also founded LeadSnap, a separate software company that manages and automates more than 70,000 Google Business Profile locations worldwide - a vantage point that shows how local search and AI are shifting before most agencies notice, which shapes the strategies The Concrete Marketers brings to the flatwork and epoxy trade first. He speaks regularly at marketing and SEO industry events, including SEO Spring Training (three years running) and SEO at the Beach, and is a member of the American Society of Concrete Contractors.

The Concrete Marketers will again exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas - South Hall, Booth S13412 - stop by to talk shop.

Contractors can learn more at theconcretemarketers.com.

About The Concrete Marketers - The Concrete Marketers is a specialist marketing agency serving concrete flatwork and epoxy flooring contractors: local SEO, AI visibility, Google Ads, website design and content, Google Business Profile management, and review generation - all focused on helping contractors become the company their town calls first. (866) 900-5685 · hello@theconcretemarketers.com

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