Search Compare now available in Switzerland, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, Belgium and Portugal, just in time for Black Friday

Klarna, the everyday finance network, is expanding Search Compare to Switzerland, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, Belgium and Portugal, available both in the Klarna app and on Klarna's website. The tool helps consumers find what they love for less, with filters for what matters most to them, including colour, size, features, customer ratings, store availability and shipping options, cutting through the clutter.

By comparing prices across thousands of retailers, including both Klarna merchants and non-Klarna merchants, the tool gives consumers a broader view of the market so they can find great deals more easily. Available today, just ahead of Black Friday, its price history feature is especially useful during this busy period: shoppers can compare the current offer against previous prices to see whether a discount is genuinely worth it, making it the perfect moment for Klarna to help them shop smarter.

"With Search Compare, consumers across Europe can search and discover, find the best prices and deals, earn cashback and pay how they prefer, all while enjoying post-purchase benefits like delivery tracking, digital receipts and seamless returns," explains Martin Andersen, Head of Global Shopping Advertising at Klarna.

About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 122 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. Over 1.35 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com

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Contacts:

press@klarna.com