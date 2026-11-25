KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / SBH Marine Holdings Berhad ("SBH Marine" or the "Group"), a vertically integrated frozen seafood producer principally involved in aquaculture shrimp farming, processing and sale of frozen seafood products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q3 FY2026"), marking its second consecutive profitable quarter as its operating recovery gathered pace. Revenue rose 11.30% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") to RM47.80 million from RM42.94 million in the second quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q2 FY2026"), while profit before tax ("PBT") grew 70.41% to RM1.08 million from RM0.63 million. Profit after tax ("PAT") more than doubled to RM1.37 million from RM0.51 million in the preceding quarter.

The stronger quarter was led by the Group's core seafood processing segment, where revenue rose 19.83% QoQ to RM34.67 million on higher export volumes of frozen shrimp, particularly Black Tiger shrimp, as well as frozen cephalopods. Gross profit climbed 54.15% QoQ to RM6.48 million, lifting gross profit margin by 3.76 percentage points to 13.55% from 9.79% in Q2 FY2026, reflecting higher processing throughput and an enhanced product sales mix. The improvement in gross profit supported stronger profitability despite higher selling, distribution and administrative expenses incurred to support increased market activities.

On a year-on-year ("YoY") basis, Q3 FY2026 revenue was broadly stable, easing 1.86% to RM47.80 million from RM48.70 million in Q3 FY2025, as lower processing revenue was largely offset by a 52.7% increase in merchant trading revenue to RM12.43 million from RM8.14 million. More notably, gross profit rose 42.49% YoY to RM6.48 million, with gross profit margin widening to 13.55% from 9.34%, on the back of lower cost of sales and a higher-margin product mix. PBT of RM1.08 million compared with RM1.49 million in Q3 FY2025, which had included a one-off reversal of impairment losses on receivables of RM2.09 million. Excluding this one-off item, Q3 FY2025 would have recorded a loss before tax of approximately RM0.61 million, underscoring the improvement in the Group's underlying operations.

These gains were achieved despite global shrimp oversupply weighing on prices. Domestic farm shrimp supply stabilised in the second half of Q3 FY2026, paving the way for a gradual recovery, and management anticipates supply continuity in the fourth quarter, which coincides with the seasonal year-end festive demand. Meanwhile, SBH Marine continues to advance its Selinsing Farm development to strengthen upstream supply security, with 62 shrimp ponds completed and ready for cultivation as at 30 September 2026. The Group has also utilised RM2.72 million of the RM6.50 million in IPO proceeds earmarked for the construction of a new seafood processing plant, which is intended to support higher aquaculture output as its upstream operations scale up.

Mr. Tan Boo Nam, Group Managing Director of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad

Mr. Tan Boo Nam, Group Managing Director of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad, commented, "Q3 FY2026 marks our second consecutive profitable quarter and, more importantly, a clear step-up in the quality of our earnings. Our focus now is on sustaining this momentum into the final quarter of the year. With domestic shrimp supply stabilising and year-end demand approaching, we are well placed to keep our processing operations running at healthier volumes. At the same time, we will continue developing Selinsing Farm to secure our raw material base, while maintaining tight control over costs, foreign exchange and logistics to protect our margins."

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026 ("9M FY2026"), SBH Marine recorded revenue of RM129.96 million and gross profit of RM14.02 million. The Group's cumulative loss after tax narrowed to RM0.59 million from RM1.96 million for the six months ended 30 June 2026. As at 30 September 2026, the Group maintained a net cash position of approximately RM10.47 million, with cash and cash equivalents of RM25.79 million against total borrowings and lease liabilities of RM15.32 million, while total equity increased to RM127.77 million from RM126.40 million as at 30 June 2026.

Looking ahead, while the Board maintains a cautious outlook for FY2026 amid weak market demand, low shrimp prices and geopolitical uncertainties, SBH Marine remains focused on sustaining its recovery through improving raw material supply, expanding Selinsing Farm and managing costs. Over the longer term, the planned expansion of seafood processing capacity is expected to support higher production volumes and strengthen operational efficiency.

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ABOUT SBH MARINE HOLDINGS BERHAD

SBH Marine Holdings Berhad ("SBH Marine" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based vertically integrated frozen seafood producer founded in 2000 in Kuala Kurau, Perak, principally involved in the processing and sale of frozen seafood products, merchant trading of frozen processed seafood products, aquaculture shrimp farming, and the distribution and trading of aquaculture-related products. The Group's operations span across the seafood value chain, from aquaculture farming to processing and export sales, with a focus on shrimp products such as Black Tiger, Vannamei and Cat Tiger shrimps, as well as selected cephalopod products including cuttlefish, squid and octopus. SBH Marine's frozen seafood products are processed in various forms and specifications, including head-on shell-on, headless shell-on, peeled and undeveined, peeled and deveined, peeled tail-on, IQF, Semi-IQF and Block Frozen formats, serving both domestic and international markets, including countries across the European Union, the Middle East and Asia. SBH Marine is listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the stock name "SBH" and stock code "0300".

For more information, visit https://www.sbhmarine.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SBH Marine Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Tel: +60 17-289 4110

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Tel: +60 18-314 3933

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SBH Marine Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/sbh-marines-q3-fy2026-pat-more-than-doubles-qoq-to-rm1.37-million-as-mar-1257273