AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "b+" (Marginal) of Linkage Assurance Plc (Linkage) (Nigeria).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with developing implications following the successful completion in 2026 of Linkage's NGN 16.2 billion Rights Issue, in order to meet new minimum capital requirements and support its business expansion in line with its long-term strategic focus. The positive impact on the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), has been dampened somewhat by the material revaluation, as at year-end 2025, of its investment holdings in Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited.

The ratings are expected to remain under review with developing implications until AM Best has received Linkage's audited year-end 2026 financial statements and performed a detailed review of Linkage's future business plans, including the impact this may have on the company's credit rating fundamentals. AM Best will continue discussions with management throughout this period.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125141862/en/

Contacts:

Sergey Trofimov, FIA, FRM, CAIA, CFA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0321

sergey.trofimov@ambest.com



Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

jessica.botelho-young@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com