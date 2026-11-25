Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Results of Annual General Meeting
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2026, all resolutions were duly passed.
The resolutions passed as Special Business were as follows:
- to approve the Company's continuation as an investment trust company;
- to adopt the amended Investment Objective and Investment Policy;
- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;
- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;
- to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own shares; and
- to approve the calling of general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice.
All the resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. Voting results will shortly be available online at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues
Copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues
Contact information:
Anthony Lee
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01737 834878
25 November 2026