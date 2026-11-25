Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2026, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed as Special Business were as follows:

- to approve the Company's continuation as an investment trust company;

- to adopt the amended Investment Objective and Investment Policy;

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings;

- to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own shares; and

- to approve the calling of general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 clear days' notice.

All the resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. Voting results will shortly be available online at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

Copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

Contact information:

Anthony Lee

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 834878

25 November 2026