AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Olé Insurance Group Corp I.I. (Olé Insurance) (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Olé Insurance's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision of the outlooks to negative from stable reflects the group's still developing operating performance considering its startup nature and pressured balance sheet strength fundamentals at the insurance subsidiary level. While the group continues to implement its strategy, the competitive market dynamics could increase execution risk.

The ratings also reflect the group's strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), prudent investment practices and its innovative business model. Conversely, Olé Insurance is subject to volatility derived from its relatively recent start of operations, expansion risk and sensitivity to changes in the evolution of its business plan.

Olé Insurance, along with the sister company, Olé Management Corp., is ultimately owned by Amedex Assurance Company and subsidiaries, a group domiciled in Delaware.

Olé Insurance specializes in term life insurance and began operations in 2019 as Amedex Assurance Corp I.I. The company is licensed as a Class 5 International Insurer. Geographically, as of June 2026, gross premiums are distributed mainly in Latin America: Mexico (21%), Ecuador (17%), Chile (14%) and the remainder (48%) in 36 other countries.

The group's operation is supported by automated systems and specialized personnel equipped with digital tools to assist prospective clients; the group also uses background checks and technological tools to analyze its clients' profiles. Some applications are approved automatically and do not require medical examinations.

Overall, the group's balance sheet is very strong, but it is subject to volatility derived from its geographic expansion strategy and higher than market average growth targets due to its startup nature.

As of June 2026, the group's earned premiums stood at USD 4.4 million, although technical income and year-end results were negative, mainly driven by management expenses. Prudent underwriting practices are a key driver that could influence future operating results, while simultaneously achieving the premium growth necessary to absorb its administrative expenses.

Negative rating actions could occur if improvements in the operating performance of the group take longer than expected, or if the group's risk-adjusted capitalization deteriorates to a level no longer supportive of the current ratings as a result of capital base erosion. Although unlikely, factors that could lead to positive rating actions include improved risk-based capitalization metrics at the insurance subsidiary level, and successful consolidation of the group's business strategy.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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Olga Rubo, FRM, CPCU

Associate Director, Analytics

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