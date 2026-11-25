At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Shawn Howarth, President & CEO of Excellon Resources (TSXV: EXN, OTCQB: EXNRF), about the restart of the Mallay silver mine in central Peru. Shawn explains how Excellon reopened the past-producing Mallay mine, completed an underground drill program and processed its first material through the mill, delivering three concentrate shipments to Glencore and US$4.4 million in initial revenue. An updated resource estimate and mine plan are due around year end, and the company is targeting 600 tonnes per day by mid-2027 with a new mining contractor. Recent drilling confirmed grade and width below the 4090 level and outlined a parallel calc-silicate zone that could add tonnes. At the Tres Cerros project, surface samples returned up to 9,050 g/t silver and 14 g/t gold, seven drill targets have been identified along a 2.5 km epithermal corridor, and first drilling is planned for the first half of 2027. The ramp-up is funded by cash on hand, an undrawn US$5 million Glencore facility and incoming revenue. ExcellonResources EXN Silver Peru Mallay TresCerros ShawnHowarth CommodityTV Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Gold Interview Production Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/