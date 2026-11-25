Press release

Lesquin, 25 November 2026 - 18:00

NACON ANNOUNCES THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION

OF ITS 2026/2027 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

RESCHEDULED FOR 16 DECEMBER 2026 AFTER MARKET CLOSE

Lesquin, 25 November 2026 - Nacon (the "Company") (ISIN code FR0013482791) today announces the postponement of the release of its half-year results for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The publication of the 2026/2027 half-year financial statements, originally scheduled for 30 November 2026, has been postponed to 16 December 2026 after market close, as the audit on the half-year financial statements has not been finalised to date due to the additional audit procedures required by the judicial reorganisation proceedings ("redressement judiciaire").

Upcoming events:

Half-year results 2026/2027: 16 December 2026 (after market close)



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: 160.8 million €



HEADCOUNT

More than 800 employees



INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company created in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 12 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise to serve players.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:

Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00



Attachment