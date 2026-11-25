The fifth annual celebration takes place on Wednesday, April 21, 2027, honouring the governance professionals whose expertise and judgment help boards lead with confidence and govern effectively

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) today announced that National Governance Professionals Day will move to the third Wednesday in April each year, beginning April 21, 2027. Previously held in March, the observance is moving to April to avoid varying March break schedules and make it easier for people and organizations across Canada to participate.

National Governance Professionals Day recognizes corporate secretaries and governance officers (in-house counsel, chief legal, compliance, risk, and other professionals) who help boards make informed decisions and uphold accountability and transparency. GPC is calling on boards and employers to recognize the judgment these professionals bring to their work and to give them opportunities to contribute their expertise to strategic discussions.

"Governance Professionals play an important role in strengthening organizational accountability, transparency and effective decision making. Governance Professionals Day is an opportunity to recognize their contributions and the value they bring to the boards and organizations across all sectors," said Lynn Beauregard, President of Governance Professionals of Canada."

How to take part:

Recognize a governance professional or team. Name a specific contribution and explain the difference it made to your board or organization.

Share a story. Highlight a colleague's work or share what drew you to the profession. Tag GPC on LinkedIn, X or Instagram and use GovernanceProfessionalsDay.

Support professional growth. Fund continuing education, offer mentorship or create opportunities for governance professionals to advise on matters within their expertise.

GPC chapters across Canada will host in-person celebrations. Visit the GPC Chapters page closer to April 21 for local event details.

Learn more about National Governance Professionals Day.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325941