As US Provider Organizations Accelerate Enterprise Imaging Adoption, Frost & Sullivan Measures How Much of the Market Has Reached True Enterprise Imaging

Frost & Sullivan's Next-Generation Enterprise Imaging Framework, built on provider and vendor interviews, sets out what True Enterprise Imaging requires, released ahead of RSNA 2026

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provider organizations across the US are accelerating their move to enterprise imaging. The harder question is how many have reached the ideal state of enterprise imaging that so many vendors are talking about in the market today: a strategic platform of integrated capabilities to manage, access and use medical imaging across the full clinical enterprise. Health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, radiology groups and ambulatory providers now treat their imaging platform as the way to optimally image-enable the enterprise, with clinical, IT and executive leadership sharing the decision.

Enterprise Imaging, US, 2025-2030, a new study from the Healthcare & Life Sciences team at Frost & Sullivan, examines that shift from both sides of the market. It builds on more than a decade of Frost & Sullivan imaging informatics analysis that helped define enterprise imaging, and introduces the Frost & Sullivan Next-Generation Enterprise Imaging Framework, which sets out what that ideal platform state requires and what separates it from departmental PACS strategies. The study defines enterprise imaging by strategy and governance across specialties, not by the use of a single vendor.

A 360-Degree View of US Enterprise Imaging

The study is built on primary interviews on both sides of the market. Enterprise imaging purchasing decision-makers, including CIOs, CMIOs and Chairs of Radiology, were interviewed in each provider segment, alongside interviews across the majority of the enterprise imaging vendor community and ecosystem participants. Both are tied to a top-down/bottom-up market and maturity model by provider segment, following the practices used in Frost & Sullivan complex addressable market models. The approach brings together Frost & Sullivan's syndicated market analysis and Voice of Customer methods.

"The central issue in enterprise imaging is managing complexity at enterprise scale, across multi-site, multi-vendor and multi-ology environments," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Providers are moving toward governed platforms that bring radiology, cardiology, pathology and the other -ologies together. Vendors that reduce fragmentation, support interoperability and improve workforce efficiency are best placed to support that move."

AI Moves From the Algorithm to the Enterprise

Frost & Sullivan establishes AI Orchestration & Governance as a new area within enterprise imaging, covering dedicated AI orchestration, governance and developer tooling delivered through the enterprise imaging platform. This is a key step for enterprise imaging market intelligence, and an early new definition as Frost & Sullivan continues to support the enterprise imaging industry. The question for providers is less about any single algorithm and more about how they best run AI across the enterprise: which models run where, how they are governed and who is accountable for them. Provider leaders also expect clearer financial evidence of return before they approve AI investment, not only qualitative impact cases.

Maturity Differs by Provider Segment

Frost & Sullivan maps which provider segments are moving fastest into enterprise imaging and examines cloud, AI and reporting as the hot technology topics in the market.

"The decision in front of most provider organizations is no longer whether to move to an enterprise platform. It is how to get there and which partners can support the move," Ruppar added. "We listened to the market and built what it asked for: interviews across every provider segment, a maturity estimate for each segment and a clearer way to tell vendors apart, which providers asked for too. Many teams juggle several sources with no single source of truth. This study gives vendors and provider leaders the same independent picture of where the market is heading."

Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare & Life Sciences team will be at RSNA 2026, held at McCormick Place in Chicago from 29 November to 3 December. Frost & Sullivan is available to brief media, vendors and provider organizations on the findings and on what the move to governed, multi-ology platforms means for each.

To request more information on the study, visit www.frost.com/enterprise-imaging-2030.html.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. Through Growth Pipeline as a Service, the company provides transformational strategies and best-practice models to identify, prioritize and realize growth opportunities.

Editor's Note

To arrange an interview with Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director, Enterprise Imaging SME in Chicago during RSNA 2026, or for any questions, please contact:

Faustino Mercadal

Marketing & Communications

Americas, Frost & Sullivan

faustino.mercadal@frost.com

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