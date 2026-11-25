MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / TransConnect Services (TCS), America's Favorite Fuel Card, announced that the TCS Fuel Card earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78 in the 2026 TCS Client Survey, reflecting strong client loyalty and willingness to recommend the fuel card to others.

Owner-operators, small trucking companies and fleet managers across the United States rely on the TCS Fuel Card to help control one of their largest operating expenses through diesel savings, easy-to-use tools and 24/7 U.S.-based customer service.

Net Promoter Score is a widely used measure of customer loyalty based on how likely clients are to recommend a company, product or service. Scores range from -100 to +100. For TCS, a score of 78 is more than a measure of satisfaction. It reflects the trust clients place in TCS to deliver value mile after mile.

"Every time a trucker pulls up to the pump with our card, they're trusting us to deliver, and an NPS of 78 tells us we're living up to that trust," said Chris Courts, President and Managing Director of TCS. "Our clients operate on tight margins, where every cent matters. This score is a credit to our entire team and the commitment they bring to helping our clients save money and keep moving, including delivering excellent customer service with our 24/7 US-based Client Services team."

TCS attributes the strong result to the client-first approach that guides the company every day:

Real savings: Clients never pay more than the cash price for diesel and save at more than 2,300 in-network locations. The TCS Fuel Card has no activation, membership, monthly, or annual fees, and no fuel transaction fees in network.

Easy to use tools: Clients load funds with Zelle, set purchase limits, and monitor transactions 24/7 through the TCS Mobile App and client site, with itemized fuel statements ideal for IFTA reporting.

Responsiveness: Clients reach real people, not automated responses, 24/7/365 in English and Spanish, from a customer service team in Memphis, TN. TCS answers calls in under one minute on average, with 98% answered in 30 seconds or less.

For TCS, a strong score is more than a number. Each response came from a client who trusts TCS to help keep their trucks fueled and their businesses moving, and TCS is committed to earning that trust at every fill-up.

About TransConnect Services

Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Capital Corp, is a fuel card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small to medium-sized carriers and the larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the advantages of exceptional customer service and receive the best savings possible. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service. For more information, visit the TCS website or call 844-827-3835.

Media Contact

Sherry Leigh

Sherry.leigh@apexcapitalcorp.com

SOURCE: TCS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transconnect-services-tcs-achieves-world-class-client-loyalty-with-a-net-promoter-sc-1257334