Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Web3TO today is excited to kick off Toronto Blockchain Week, taking place in a private location in the heart of Downtown Toronto, Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25, 2026 (location available for ticket holders, speakers and attendees). The two-day conference will bring together financial-services professionals, digital-asset businesses, policymakers, founders, and investors to discuss the future of Canada's innovation economy across stablecoins, tokenization, payments, regulation, prediction markets, capital markets, agentic payments, ai and more.

Canada is deciding how digital money will move through its economy - with partnerships with neighbours down south in the US, and newer relationships Canada is planning to forge with European connections (as announced by PM Mark Carney this Fall). These new financial rails are expected to put the digital asset industry at the forefront and support Canadians and Canadian businesses in fully participating in the new economy, improving speed of transactions, quick access to data for instant decision-making and reduced costs.

The Department of Finance published proposed Stablecoin Regulations under the Stablecoin Act on October 24, 2026, and public comments remain open until December 23. At the conference, speakers will bring real context to what's happening with Canada's federal policies, future provincial legislation and regulation and the future of payments. Putting policymakers alongside the banks, institutional digital asset companies and elected officials together in one room - those who will operate under the new rules - among many more topics (see full breakdown and schedule at Https://BlockchainWeek.TO).

Two days of programming for Toronto Blockchain Week

On Tuesday, November 24, Day 1 is Digital Asset Summit Toronto will focus on institutional digital assets, stablecoins and capital markets, including stablecoin regulation and federal policy, payments, provincial regulation and potential future legislation province-by-province, tokenization and the relationship between traditional finance and digital assets.

On Wednesday, November 25, Day 2 Build the Future Canada will spotlight founders, developers, investors and technology leaders, with sessions on agentic commerce, privacy and zero-knowledge technology, venture capital, post-quantum and cybersecurity, ai infrastructure among other important discussions.

Attendance is Intimate and Highly Concentrated To Build the Future of Finance and the Future of Canada

Toronto Blockchain Week is built to bring decision-makers into the same conversations. They are joined by James Lucas, Innovation Lead at Interac, and Eric Richmond, CEO of Coinbase Canada, Natalie Hirsch, CEO & CFO, Polymath CFO & COO, TruGolf, and Ted Davis, CEO of Ocree Corp.

Don Tapscott, co-author of Blockchain Revolution and Executive Chairman and CEO of the Blockchain Research Institute, will speak in person alongside Adam Cai, CEO & Founder of Wallet V, Ian Poirier, Founder & CEO of Engine and collaborator of Avalanche Team 1, Ethan Bushman, CEO of Informal Systems and Co-Founder of Cosmos.

Taleeb Noormohamed, MP Parliamentary Secretary for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Brad Bradford, Former Toronto City Councillor and 2026 Mayoral Candidate, Minister Crawford (Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement) are among other notable speakers such as Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder of Cardano and Midnight, will deliver a virtual address.

Beyond the stage, both days close with dedicated networking and giving attendees direct access to the bank, payments, policy and industry leaders shaping how Canada adopts digital assets. Speaker affiliations do not imply sponsorship or endorsement by their organizations.

Both days close with close-knit networking sessions that connect attendees with speakers, institutions and investors, and VIP All-Access ticket holders are invited to a VIP dinner on Tuesday evening. Toronto Blockchain Week is supported by Gold Partner Polymath, Silver Partner Ocree, and Bronze Partners: Cycles, Wallet V, Tetra Trust and Avalanche.

Toronto Blockchain Week takes place November 24 and 25, 2026, in Toronto.

Registration for General Admission and VIP All-Access is available at: https://BlockchainWeek.TO

About Web3TO

Web3TO is a Toronto-based events company founded in 2020, connecting industry participants across digital assets, Web3, finance and emerging technologies. Its programming brings together founders, investors, traditional finance, digital asset institutional partners and public-policy stakeholders. Web3TO is linking together the future of finance with the future needs of society, partnering technology with users and effective government for better outcomes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325644