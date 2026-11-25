Lifetime Roofing of El Paso has published a free dataset of National Weather Service hail, wind, and tornado reports for El Paso County, Texas, from 2016 to November 2026, on the Figshare research repository.

El Paso, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Lifetime Roofing of El Paso has published a free dataset of the hail, wind, and tornado reports the National Weather Service issued for El Paso County from January 2016 through November 23, 2026. The dataset went public on November 24 on Figshare, an online research repository, under the title "National Weather Service Local Storm Reports, El Paso County, Texas, 2016-2026." The family-owned roofing company made it so that 11 years of the county's storm reports can be read in one place.





Storm reports per year in El Paso County, Texas, 2016 to 2026. 2026 runs through November 23. Source: National Weather Service Local Storm Reports, via the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State University.

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Readers can view and download the dataset at https://figshare.com/articles/dataset/National_Weather_Service_Local_Storm_Reports_El_Paso_County_Texas_2016-2026/35112697. Its permanent DOI is 10.6084/m9.figshare.35112697. Downloading the files costs nothing and needs no account. The Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license lets anyone reuse them, as long as they credit the source.

The dataset has four files. The first lists every report on its own row, with the date and time, the kind of report, the hail size or wind speed, who made the report, the place, its latitude and longitude, and the Weather Service's own remark. The second gives the totals for each year, split into hail, thunderstorm wind gust, wind damage, and tornado reports, along with the largest hail and the strongest gust of the year. A chart shows the number of reports per year. A read-me file explains each column and how the reports were collected. Both data files are in CSV format and open in any spreadsheet program.

The reports come from the archive of Weather Service bulletins that the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State University keeps. They were made by trained storm spotters, members of the public, Weather Service staff, emergency managers, broadcast media, and automated weather stations, including the one at El Paso International Airport.

A homeowner who finds a damaged roof can use the dataset to look up which days brought hail or wind reports near the neighborhood and how large the hail was. Reporters and researchers can use the yearly totals to compare one storm season with another.

The read-me states the limits of the data. A storm report is what someone told the Weather Service, so parts of the county with more people and more spotters send in more reports. A storm nobody reported does not appear, and one storm often brings several reports. Rows that a later Weather Service bulletin corrected stay in the file and are left out of the yearly totals.

"The Weather Service puts out these reports one storm at a time, and you have to know where to look to find them," said Daniel Smith, manager of Lifetime Roofing of El Paso. "We put 11 years of El Paso County's reports in one file, with the dates and the places, so anyone in the county can look up a storm for themselves."

About Lifetime Roofing of El Paso: Lifetime Roofing of El Paso is a roofer in El Paso, Texas, at 8900 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79907, phone (915) 353-3934. It's family owned and has been in El Paso since 2009. Its crews handle roof repair, roof replacement, storm damage repair, and emergency tarping for homes and businesses in El Paso, Socorro, Horizon City, Canutillo, Anthony, San Elizario, Clint, Fabens, Vinton, and Fort Bliss. The company installs IKO shingles and DECRA stone-coated steel from IKO Metals, and every installation carries a lifetime transferable warranty. Every roof inspection and written estimate is free. Financing is available, and veterans get a 5% military discount. The office takes calls in Spanish, and the website has Spanish pages.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325916