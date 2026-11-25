Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) ("SATO" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Q3 2026 Highlights

First AI Co-Location agreement: on October 21, 2026, Qritical AI Inc. ("Qritical"), a wholly owned subsidiary, signed a master services agreement and a first service order to host AI computing equipment at Center One, with services expected to commence in November 2026.

No secured debt: the settlement of the Company's senior secured loan was completed on August 24, 2026, generating a gain on settlement of $1,986,285 in the quarter.

Working capital of $291,164 at September 30, 2026, compared with a deficiency of $(2,491,270) at December 31, 2025; cash of $1,061,836.

Revenue of $1,089,353 (Q3 2025: $3,344,866) from 11 BTC mined (Q3 2025: 21 BTC); gross loss of $(293,009) (Q3 2025: gross profit of $381,566).

Net income of $718,220 ($0.01 per share), reflecting the gain on loan settlement (Q3 2025: net loss of $(284,424)).

Compute Power Profit 1 of $69,386 (Q3 2025: $921,602) and Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $(535,198) (Q3 2025: $333,505).

Nine months: revenue of $3,576,874 (2025: $9,324,279) and net loss of $(1,471,608) (2025: $(1,936,320)).

Transition to AI

The Co-Location agreement is limited in scale relative to Center One's capacity and is the first phase of the Company's plan to deploy AI and HPC capacity at its approximately 20 MW hydroelectric-powered facility in Joliette, Québec. An engineering firm is preparing a conceptual design for the use of the full 20 MW, including a potential new AI-dedicated building within the same industrial complex. Bitcoin mining continues in the capacity not allocated to AI. In Bhutan, discussions with the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority continue under the non-binding letter of intent announced on July 6, 2026.

Operations and Liquidity

Bitcoin production declined as the Company down-clocked up to approximately 50% of its fleet when miners were not profitable, and as network hashrate rose to approximately 950 EH/s. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company sold approximately 150 older-generation miners.

Settlement of Senior Secured Debt

On August 24, 2026, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. ("CCU") entered into a loan settlement agreement with Sygnum Bank AG ("Sygnum") to settle CCU's outstanding loan with Sygnum. Pursuant to the loan settlement agreement, Sygnum retained all Bitcoin held in the relevant accounts held with Sygnum, being approximately 6.69 BTC, and CCU made a cash payment of CHF150,000 (approximately $259,000), in full satisfaction of the loan and full release of all of the obligations of CCU and the Company in connection with the loan.

CEO Comment

"Our first AI Co-Location agreement marks SATO's move into AI infrastructure," said Romain Nouzareth, Chairman & CEO. "Through our wholly owned subsidiary Qritical AI, we are beginning to host AI computing equipment at Center One on renewable hydroelectric power in Québec. With our secured debt now settled, we have begun designing a dedicated AI building to grow that business."

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, operates Center One, an approximately 20 MW hydroelectric-powered computing facility in Joliette, Québec, currently used for Bitcoin mining, and is transitioning it to AI and high-performance computing through its wholly owned subsidiary Qritical AI Inc. TSXV: SATO | OTCQB: CCPUF | www.bysato.com

Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Compute Power Profit are non-IFRS measures, and working capital is a supplementary financial measure; none has a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is net income or loss before finance expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for share-based payments, gains on debt modification and settlement, gains or losses on the use of digital assets, unrealized foreign-exchange gains or losses and write-offs of payables. Compute Power Profit is gross profit excluding depreciation and other revenue. Working capital is current assets less current liabilities. See the "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, available on SEDAR+, for further information.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA



Q3 2026 ($) Q3 2025 ($) Net income (loss) 718,220 (284,424) Add (deduct):



Finance expense 119,980 163,286 Depreciation and amortization 367,675 545,316 EBITDA 1,205,875 424,178 Share-based payments 485,893 32,763 Gain on debt modification (30,449) - Gain on loan settlement (1,986,285) - Gain on use of digital assets (181,020) (185,979) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (11,858) 62,543 Write-off of payables (17,354) - Adjusted EBITDA (535,198) 333,505

Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) to Compute Power Profit



Q3 2026 ($) Q3 2025 ($) Gross profit (loss) (293,009) 381,566 Add (deduct):



Other revenue (5,280) (5,280) Depreciation and amortization 367,675 545,316 Compute Power Profit (Loss) 69,386 921,602

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the commencement of services under the Company's first AI Co-Location agreement, the deployment of AI and HPC capacity at Center One, the Bhutan project, the Company's financing requirements, and going-concern considerations. Such information is based on management's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that services may not commence when expected, that the Company may not obtain financing or customer agreements on acceptable terms or at all, that required approvals may not be obtained, volatility in digital asset markets and the other risks described in the MD&A. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update it, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

1 Compute Power Profit is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.

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