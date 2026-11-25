Director William MacRae and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Praver step down

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) ("Atacama" or the "Company"), a junior gold and critical minerals exploration company with properties in Ontario and Quebec, today announced two leadership changes. William MacRae has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors and his geologist role with the Company, effective November 24, 2026. Gregory Praver has resigned as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 25, 2026.

Mr. MacRae, a professional geologist and principal of MacRae Geoservices, served as a director and as one of the Company's Qualified Persons. In that role he oversaw aspects of Atacama's exploration and drilling activities and supported the Company's technical disclosure and regulatory reporting.

Mr. Praver joined Atacama in December 2023 and led the Company's investor relations and corporate operations. As Chief Operating Officer, he oversaw Atacama's operational functions, coordinating across internal teams and outside partners including legal counsel, accountants and regulators. As a corporate officer, he played a key role in corporate administration, compliance, and the execution of Company initiatives.

During his tenure, Mr. Praver helped lead the effort that resulted in the February 2026 revocation of the Alberta Securities Commission cease trade order that had been in place against the Company for approximately eight years. He also built Atacama's investor relations function, including its shareholder communications, investor presentations, rebuilt corporate website and shareholder town halls.

A Message from CEO Thomas Moynihan

"Bill and Greg have each left a mark on this company that will outlast their time here," said Thomas Moynihan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atacama. "Bill brought the technical judgment our exploration work depends on, and we are grateful for the care he put into our properties. Greg arrived when Atacama was still under a cease trade order with a long road back to good standing. He helped get that order lifted and raised capital for the Company when it was hard to come by, and our shareholders always had someone to call because of him. On behalf of the Board, I thank them both and wish them every success."

"Our focus now is on securing financing so we can proceed with the drilling plans we have in place," Mr. Moynihan added.

About Atacama Resources International, Inc.

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold and critical minerals in Canada. Its portfolio includes the Tannahill, Atacama 3, Golden Eagle, Mystery Graphite and Cabo Cobalt properties in Ontario, and the Lamothe lithium property in Quebec's James Bay region. For more information, visit www.acrlintl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the appointment of new directors and officers and the Company's plans for its properties. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the availability of financing, the ability to attract qualified personnel, regulatory approvals and general market conditions. Atacama undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325975