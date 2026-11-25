At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Campbell Smyth, Chairman of Fitzroy Minerals (TSXV: FTZ, OTCQX: FTZFF), about the company's two copper projects in Chile. Campbell explains how Fitzroy made its discovery at the Buen Retiro IOCG project near Copiapó only two years ago and has since drilled 60,000 metres, with a maiden resource, a PEA in January and a pre-feasibility study around June on the way. The plan is an oxide heap leach operation producing around 20,000 tonnes of copper cathode per year at low cash costs, supported by grades of at least 0.6% copper and recoveries of up to 90%. He also discusses why Chile is becoming more attractive as permitting improves, and the Caballos porphyry project 100 km north of Santiago, where Fitzroy hit the highest-grade molybdenum intercept in Chile and is preparing a 5,000-metre deep drill program. Finally, he covers the share structure, the backing from Ptolemy Capital and Tribeca, the Pucobre partnership with its 30% back-in right, and the funding in place through to feasibility. FitzroyMinerals FTZ Copper Chile BuenRetiro Caballos CampbellSmyth CommodityTV Company overview: Fitzroy Minerals Inc. ? https://www.fitzroyminerals.com ISIN: CA33827E1016, WKN: A4018K, FRA: C3Y.F, TSXV: FTZ.V More videos about Fitzroy Minerals Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/fitzroy-minerals-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/