The 2026 European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards recognise TTEC's achievements in advancing sales effectiveness, recruitment excellence and AI-enabled customer experience

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), has earned one Gold and two Silver Awards at the 2026 European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs), recognising excellence in sales, talent acquisition and AI-driven operational performance.

The ECCCSAs celebrate innovation, excellence and impact across Europe's customer contact and service industry. TTEC was recognized in three categories:

Gold, Most Effective Sales Approach: TTEC Poland

TTEC Poland Silver, Best Supporting Team: TTEC Greece

TTEC Greece Silver, Greatest Impact of AI on Operational Performance:TTEC Digital and Westminster City Council





TTEC Poland earned Gold for its innovative sales methodology, which turns frontline ideas into practical improvements and helps teams move from product-led selling to consultative conversations focused on customer needs. Judges praised its creativity, leadership, employee empowerment and customer focus, describing the transformation as outstanding and inspiring. The win reinforces TTEC's expertise in revenue generation and delivering effective sales experiences.

TTEC Greece received Silver for its Talent Acquisition team, recognising its contribution to recruitment excellence and supporting operational success.

TTEC Digital, in partnership with Westminster City Council, earned Silver for its application of AI to improve operational performance and customer service delivery.

"What continues to impress us as judges is not just the quality of the entries, but the commitment to doing better for customers and colleagues. Our winners have demonstrated genuine impact, and they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved," said ECCCSA's Chair of the Judges, Professor Moira Clark.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Learn more at www.ttec.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

Meredith.matthews@ttec.com

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