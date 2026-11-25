Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer, Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity" or the "Company") (TSX: DFY), along with their Executive Committee members and senior leaders, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's five year listing anniversary on TSX.





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Since the Company's landmark IPO in 2021, Definity has rapidly expanded through strategic acquisitions, achieving its ambition of becoming a top five property and casualty insurer in Canada. Built on sound fundamentals in pricing, risk selection, and claims management, Definity has a relentless focus on delivering superior experiences. By investing in businesses and innovations, their family of brands helps customers, broker partners, employees, and communities adapt and thrive as they continue building a true Canadian Champion.

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