Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing managed IT, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services, wishes to announce it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 610,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain directors and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.70 per Share, being the price of the Shares on the last closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 24, 2026. The options granted are exercisable for a three (3) year term expiring November 25, 2029, and will vest immediately for the grant to directors, subject to a four-month hold period to March 26, 2027. The options granted to employees will vest over an 18-month period with 25% available immediately, 25% available six months after the date of grant, the next 25% available twelve months after the date of grant and the remaining 25% available eighteen months from the date of grant to the date of expiration.

Certain directors of the Company received Options pursuant to the grant, and such issuance of Options is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such issuance of Options does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company's directors unanimously approved the issuance of the Options. There were no prior valuations made in the past 24 months in respect of the Company that relates to the subject matter of or is otherwise relevant to such issuance of the Options. The Company did not file a material change report respecting such issuance of the Options at least 21 days before such issuance, which is reasonable given the MI 61-101 exemptions noted above.

The Company further wishes to announce that pursuant to a grant of options as disclosed in the Company's February 26, 2026 Press Release, 250,000 of the total 525,000 options granted to Consultants on February 26, 2026, have been cancelled by mutual agreement. All other terms of the option grant remain unchanged with the balance 275,000 options bearing the original expiration date of February 26, 2028 and exercise price of $0.62 per share.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: COMP) is a sovereign Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325986