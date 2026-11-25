Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Q3 2026 was our third consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA at $0.67 million, up 64% from the prior year, on revenue growth of 11% that was approximately 98% organic," said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. "IC Engage expanded its gross margin to 74% and IC Insurance grew revenue by 34%. IC Mobile grew revenue by 15%, but its gross margin remains below where it needs to be while we absorb carrier cost increases and operate two messaging platforms in parallel. We expect to complete the messaging platform migration in the fourth quarter. Together with the leadership realignment we implemented in October, that positions us to enter 2027 with a lower cost base and a clear path to margin expansion."

Select Q3 2026 Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $8.1 million, up 11% from $7.3 million in the same period of 2025. Approximately 98% of quarterly revenue growth was organic.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") represented approximately 66% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2026, consistent with 66% in the same period of 2025.

Gross Profit increased 4% to $3.4 million, compared to $3.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross Margin was 42%, compared to 45% in the same period of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by margin compression in the IC Mobile segment, where pass-through carrier costs increased faster than revenue and the Company incurred duplicate messaging platform costs, partially offset by margin expansion in IC Engage.

Net loss improved to $0.14 million, compared to a net loss of $0.36 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA increased 103% to $0.48 million, compared to $0.24 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% to $0.67 million, compared to $0.41 million in the same period of 2025, and was consistent with the first and second quarters of 2026.

Year-to-date revenue increased 21% to $24.0 million, while year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased 172% to $2.01 million.

Bank indebtedness was reduced to $6.6 million at September 30, 2026, from $7.7 million at December 31, 2025, through scheduled principal repayments of $1.17 million. Cash was $2.3 million at September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Segment Highlights:

IC Engage

Revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $3.4 million, against a strong comparative quarter that included a Fortune 50 technology client's program launches in new countries.

Gross Profit increased 16% to $2.5 million, while Gross Margin expanded to 74% from 65%, reflecting lower direct labour and fulfillment costs and improved utilization of technology personnel.

Operating income increased 36% to $0.74 million, compared to $0.54 million in the same period of 2025.

During the quarter and as previously announced, the Company entered into an exclusive three-year partnership with a leading global venue technology provider and signed a renewal and expansion agreement with a longstanding Fortune 50 technology client covering 30 countries. Refer to the news releases dated July 23, 2026, and July 8, 2026, respectively. At September 30, 2026, the Fannex platform was used by 101 teams, up from 94 a year earlier.

IC Mobile

Revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $3.7 million, all of which was organic, driven by higher messaging volumes, particularly from wholesale customers, and carrier rate increases passed through to customers.

Gross Margin was 8%, compared to 20% in the same period of 2025, reflecting a higher mix of wholesale traffic, industry-wide carrier price increases not fully recovered in customer pricing during the quarter, and higher platform-related costs during the migration.

Operating loss was $0.37 million, compared to $0.15 million in the same period of 2025, due to the lower gross margin described above. Excluding $0.11 million of platform enhancement costs, the adjusted operating loss was $0.26 million.

As previously announced on July 16, 2026, the Company entered into a strategic relationship with Bullet Messaging Inc., including a five-year software-as-a-service agreement that gives IC Mobile exclusive Canadian licensing rights to Bullet's message routing platform. The Company expects to complete its transition to the enhanced messaging platform in the fourth quarter of 2026.

IC Insurance

Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $0.97 million, supported by new business under expanded underwriting authority, newly added brokers and the Players Health acquisition. Approximately 95% of the segment's revenue growth was organic.

Gross Profit increased 22% to $0.57 million, while Gross Margin was 59% compared to 65% in the prior-year period due to higher brokerage commissions on increased premium volume and a lower commission rate on the new authority.

The segment generated operating income of $0.10 million, compared to $0.06 million in the same period of 2025.

Customers outside North America represented 19% of segment revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 9% in the same period of 2025.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

In October 2026, the Company implemented a leadership realignment to simplify its organizational structure and improve efficiency. The Company's Chief Operating Officer departed and other non-officer positions were eliminated. The Company expects to record a restructuring charge of approximately $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2026, consisting primarily of severance and related employee transition costs to be paid over approximately 14 months, and estimates annual savings of approximately $0.9 million from the eliminated positions. The charge is not reflected in the third quarter results.

The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the IC Group website at www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations.

Investor Webinar

The Company will host an investor webinar at 10:00 AM EST on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to discuss its financial and business results, as well as its strategic priorities for Q4 2026 and 2027.IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q3 2026 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to deborah@adcap.ca.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pFaELiScQl2XCC-s1nsuSg.

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company's website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") are financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and financing costs. ARR refers to the Company's expected yearly revenue from recurring transactional, service, license, SaaS or subscription fees.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-IFRS financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and ARR, in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing Adjusted EBITDA and ARR as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Adjusted EBITDA is more fully defined and discussed, and a reconciliation to IFRS financial measures is provided, in the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business of IC Group, the Company's ability to offer platforms for brands to connect with consumers, the Company's ability to diversify its revenue base, the Company's ability to grow IC Engage, IC Mobile and IC Insurance, the expected benefits of pricing adjustments and the migration to an enhanced messaging platform and the expected timing of its completion, and the expected amount and timing of the restructuring charge and the related annual savings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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