The High-Tech Zone of Western (Chongqing) Science City

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a press conference held on the 23rd Nov., the High-Tech Zone of Western (Chongqing) Science City announced its strategic goals for 2030: striving to push its regional GDP past RMB 130 billion, and allocate 6 percent of it to R&D expenditure to build itself into the core hub for scientific and technological innovation within the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

As a national high-tech industrial development zone, it has recorded an average annual regional GDP growth of 8.2 percent over the past five years, with total industrial output value exceeding RMB 260 billion. Its comprehensive ranking among national high-tech zones has climbed 16 places, marking the largest gain in central and western China.

Innovation resources are accelerating their agglomeration. The zone is currently home to 290 municipal-level or higher sci-tech innovation platforms and 701 high-tech enterprises. Focusing on life and health sciences, Jinfeng Laboratory, alongside Jialingjiang Laboratory, which specializes in digital intelligence, has already delivered major breakthroughs such as fully automated pathology storage systems and humanoid robots.

The zone's mechanisms for commercializing scientific and technological achievements lead the nation. A package of reform initiatives-including the "invest-first, equity-later" model and the "four-team" accompaniment mechanism supporting sci-tech talents in innovation and entrepreneurship - has been rolled out, with relevant experience and practices garnering nationwide attention.

The zone boasts a solid industrial foundation. Its power semiconductor production capacity ranks first in western China and third nationwide. Spatially, it has established a development pattern featuring "R&D in the north, pilot-scale testing and commercialization in the center, and manufacturing in the south". By 2030, the industrial scale of both integrated circuits and new energy vehicles and motorcycles is projected to surpass RMB 60 billion, while next-generation intelligent terminals will reach RMB 190 billion. Future industries such as the low-altitude economy and embodied intelligence will be cultivated in tandem, and total foreign trade imports and exports are expected to exceed RMB 350 billion.

With a more open posture, the High-Tech Zone of Western (Chongqing) Science City cordially invites global talents and premier enterprises to join this "rendezvous in western China" of sci-tech innovation and work hand in hand to write a new chapter of high-quality development.

Contact person: Ms. Bai, Tel: 86-10-63074558