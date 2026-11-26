Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a PCT patent application titled "Cementitious Delivery System, Coarse and Fine Positioning Systems Thereof, and Various Methods Related Thereto" with the US Patent office. The application covers the automation of placing concrete and reinforcing fibers more accurately than current manual methods.

About the Technology

Conventional concrete placement relies on either pump truck booms or conveyor belt systems. Each has its limitations. Pump systems make it difficult to switch between concrete mixes and to predict what is coming out of the boom hose. Belt are designed to deliver just one concrete mix at a time.

The technology described in the application combines two stages:

A coarse positioning system , such as a vehicle mounted conveyor or boom assembly, that moves material and places its distal end within a desired region.

, such as a vehicle mounted conveyor or boom assembly, that moves material and places its distal end within a desired region. A fine positioning system downstream of the coarse system, with its own actuators, that moves the discharge point to the exact desired location within that region.





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The application also describes:

Multi mix delivery. Separate delivery conduits and hoppers carry different concrete types, for example steel fiber reinforced concrete and normal strength concrete, along a single boom. The pumps are coordinated so the flow is substantially uninterrupted when switching between mixes.





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Model driven placement. A processor and position sensors correlate the discharge point with a three-dimensional model of the structure, so the material type best suited to each region is poured as the system moves along its path. The method is intended to optimize structural performance and cost. One example places steel fiber reinforced concrete in the lower region of a raft slab, which eliminates the need for a thickened edge or footing.

A processor and position sensors correlate the discharge point with a three-dimensional model of the structure, so the material type best suited to each region is poured as the system moves along its path. The method is intended to optimize structural performance and cost. One example places steel fiber reinforced concrete in the lower region of a raft slab, which eliminates the need for a thickened edge or footing. Automated site scanning. Site sensors scan the excavation and formwork, detect deviations from the design model, update the model, and recalculate the pour path of the fine positioning system.

Site sensors scan the excavation and formwork, detect deviations from the design model, update the model, and recalculate the pour path of the fine positioning system. Vibration at the point of discharge. Concrete vibrators move together with the fine positioning system, so material is vibrated as it is discharged.

Concrete vibrators move together with the fine positioning system, so material is vibrated as it is discharged. Lowered conveyor deployment. With belt systems, a deployment assembly lowers the proximal end of the conveyor near the ground, so that ready mix trucks discharge directly into the two hoppers.





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The patents strengthen Fab-Form's intellectual property portfolio and enhance its ability to commercialize innovative forming systems for residential and commercial construction markets. For a link to the Company's intellectual property portfolio, click https://fab-form.com/en/intellectual-property.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd ("Fab-Form") is a leading eco-friendly concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are greener and more sustainable for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" under the symbol FBF) since 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" as is defined in applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, the success of developing, manufacturing, and distributing new products and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical in nature, and reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to product development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in product performance; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; the uncertainty of capturing market share and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These statements are made as of the Report Date and, except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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