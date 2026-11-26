Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - The Office of Justin Sun today announced the first confirmed award from the Justin Sun Prize collaboration with MathDB, a mathematical research platform built by Caltech Professor Tony Yue Yu and his team. Under the collaboration, MathDB handles submissions, verifies Lean formalizations, and reviews expository materials. The Justin Sun Prize separately reviews eligibility, attribution, priority, and the award terms. Awards for individual problems can be as high as $1 million, depending on the applicable award terms and eligibility requirements. Bennett Chow, Yuan Liao, Ziyang Qin, and Ayush Khaitan were recognized for their recent work on the Lean formalization of JSP-000007 (Poincaré conjecture).





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Henri Poincaré posed the conjecture in 1904. It asks whether every closed, simply connected three-manifold is homeomorphic to the three-sphere. Grigori Perelman proved it in 2002 and 2003, building on Richard Hamilton's Ricci flow program. Chow, Liao, Qin, and Khaitan produced a Lean formalization of the Hamilton-Perelman proof, which MathDB has marked as Lean verified.

Chow, a mathematician at the University of California San Diego, has spent much of his career researching Ricci flow and related geometric flows. Liao is a Ph.D. student at the University of California, San Diego, and has research interests in geometric analysis, Ricci flow, and the formalization of mathematics in Lean. Qin is a researcher at the Cornell Math+AI Lab whose interests include geometric analysis, especially geometric flows and surgery. Khaitan, an Associate Research Scholar at Princeton Language and Intelligence at Princeton University, has research interests spanning AI, mathematics, and differential geometry.

"I'm excited to see the first winners emerge from our collaboration with MathDB," said Justin Sun. "The Poincaré Conjecture reshaped our understanding of three-dimensional space, and formally verifying the Hamilton-Perelman proof in Lean brings a new level of rigor to one of mathematics' landmark achievements. This is exactly what we hoped to encourage: using formal verification and AI to extend human capability and push the boundaries of discovery."

"Formal verification is changing how mathematics is checked, shared and built upon," said Yu. "When a proof can be verified by a machine, its correctness no longer depends on a small circle of experts. Anyone can inspect it, learn from it and extend it. The first award under our collaboration with the Justin Sun Prize recognizes exactly this kind of work, and we hope it encourages more researchers to bring rigor and openness to the problems they pursue."

The collaboration launched in October and covers 50 problems, including long-standing open questions in mathematics: P versus NP, the Riemann Hypothesis, Yang-Mills Existence and Mass Gap, the Hodge Conjecture, Global Langlands functoriality and the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer Conjecture.

The problem reference for JSP-000007 is available on MathDB, and the awarded materials can be viewed here. The full list of participating problems, submission requirements, and review procedures is available through MathDB (https://mathdb.com/) and the Justin Sun Prize (https://www.hejustinsun.com/prize).

All awards are subject to full eligibility verification, compliance with anti-money laundering (AML/sanctions) laws, and official program rules available at https://www.hejustinsun.com/prize.

About the Office of Justin Sun

The Office of Justin Sun supports Justin Sun's global business, philanthropic and public initiatives across technology, blockchain, artificial intelligence, scientific research, investment, art and space exploration.

Justin Sun is the Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization and the Founder of TRON. TRON is the leading blockchain for the stablecoin revolution, processing over $13 trillion in volume since its inception. In the world's emerging markets, people rely on USDT on TRON to access the global financial system.

A protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Sun has been recognized internationally for his work in the digital asset industry, including a Forbes cover profile in April 2025 and multiple appearances on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. In August 2025, he flew aboard Blue Origin's NS-34 mission, becoming the 712th person in history to travel to space. His broader interests span technology, investment, philanthropy, art, gaming, and space exploration.

Office of Justin Sun Contact:

info@hejustinsun.com

About Justin Sun Prize

The Justin Sun Prize is an academic initiative established by Justin Sun to support advances in mathematics, formal verification, and AI-assisted scientific discovery. The prize is decentralized and built around the principle that mathematical work should be judged by the strength, rigor, and verifiability of the proof itself, not the prestige or reputation of those submitting it.

Justin Sun established the prize in his own name as a long-term commitment to return wealth created through mathematics and technology back to mathematics itself. Its legacy is intended to be defined by the body of work it recognizes and the laureates whose discoveries stand the test of time. The prize links clearly defined mathematical challenges to machine-verifiable proof. Its guiding principles are openness, public benefit and open-source access.

Visit https://www.hejustinsun.com/prize for more information.

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