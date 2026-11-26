ORVANA ANNOUNCES FY2026 RESULTS & FY2027 GUIDANCE

TSX:ORV

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) (the "Company" or "Orvana") reports its results for fiscal year 2026 ("FY2026"), ended September 30, 2026, provides fiscal year 2027 ("FY2027") guidance for its Spanish and Bolivian subsidiaries, Orovalle Minerals, S.L. ("Orovalle") and Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A. ("EMIPA"), and provides an update on the ramp-up of its Bolivian subsidiary.

Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana commented:

"I am pleased to report that Orvana's fiscal 2026 delivered the building blocks of our long-term strategy on several fronts: $84 million EBITDA out of strong operational performance in Spain, where gold production exceeded the upper end of guidance; start-up of our ADR & SX-EW metallurgical plant in Bolivia, now ramping up toward 100% design throughput; and setting up our largest and most comprehensive exploration season to date at Taguas, Argentina.

We enter fiscal 2027 with both our Spanish and Bolivian operations in production, thus marking an important milestone for Orvana. Present focus is on delivering consistent operational performance and strengthening free cash flow across both operations. At the same time, we are excited to advance the next phase of exploration at Taguas, with simultaneous infill and exploration drilling programs during the summer season, expected to commence in the coming weeks."

Selected Annual Information



Years Ended September 30 2026 2025 GEO(1) 45,506 35,705 Consolidated Financial Performance (in 000's)



Revenue $ 182,038 $ 98,903 Mining costs 90,173 63,833 Income (loss) before income taxes 49,301 (7,796) Comprehensive income (loss) 33,576 (9,090) EBITDA(1) 84,361 21,366 Cash provided by operating activities 57,054 16,827 Capital expenditures (cash basis) 56,031 33,163 Cash provided by financing activities 10,082 32,634 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (71) (18,363) Ending cash and cash equivalents 42,048 28,253 Total assets 276,393 165,191 Current liabilities 120,308 42,390 Non-current liabilities 76,608 77,472 Orovalle COC(1) ($/oz) 1,843 1,847 AISC(1) ($/oz) 2,229 2,186

Highlights

Spain:

In FY2026, Orovalle produced 37,775 gold ounces, above the upper end of its FY2026 guidance range of 34,000 to 37,000 ounces and up 29% year over year, primarily driven by 16% higher tonnes milled and a 12% increase in head grade.

Copper production of 2.9 million pounds in FY2026 was within the guidance range of 2.7 to 3.0 million pounds and down 20% year over year, primarily due to a 24% lower head grade and 10% lower recoveries, partially offset by 16% higher tonnes milled.

FY2026 capital expenditures were $15.7 million (accrual basis), including $11.0 million of sustaining capital, below the FY2026 sustaining capital guidance range of $15.0 million to $17.0 million, primarily due to the timing of projects at El Valle's tailings storage facility.

Total COC (1) (by-product) of $1,843 and AISC (1) (by-product) of $2,229 per ounce of gold sold for fiscal 2026 were below the guidance ranges of $2,300 - $2,500 and $2,700 - $3,000, respectively.

(by-product) of $1,843 and AISC (by-product) of $2,229 per ounce of gold sold for fiscal 2026 were below the guidance ranges of $2,300 - $2,500 and $2,700 - $3,000, respectively. Orovalle advanced its drilling program, completing 13,369 metres at the El Valle and Carlés mines and an additional 1,427 metres of greenfield drilling at the Lidia Project.

For fiscal 2027, Orovalle's operating strategy is based on the mineral reserve set out in its Life of Mine Plan, as disclosed in the latest Annual Information Form (December 2025, available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website). The strategy remains focused on oxide ore at Boinás and skarn ore at Carlés.

At Boinás, the focus remains on increasing drift-and-fill development metres to provide access to additional oxide mining faces and support oxide ore production. At Carlés, mined tonnage is expected to remain broadly in line with fiscal 2026 levels, while jumbo development activity is planned to increase compared with the prior year, with the objective of providing access to deeper mining levels and supporting ore availability for fiscal 2028.

Fiscal 2027 throughput is estimated at 475 kt, compared with 519 kt in fiscal 2026. The lower expected throughput primarily reflects reduced Boinás skarn ore availability, which is not expected to be offset by increased Carlés skarn production in fiscal 2027, as mining activity at Carlés will prioritize the development required to access deeper levels. This development is expected to support increased ore availability in fiscal 2028 and the potential extension of mine life. These factors are reflected in the metal production guidance for fiscal 2027 compared with actual fiscal 2026 production.

Bolivia:

During fiscal 2026, EMIPA advanced its Oxide Stockpile Project ("OSP") and commenced processing oxide ore through the expanded Don Mario metallurgical plant. Production during the year included sulphide ore processed through the gold and silver circuits in the first half of the year as part of plant testing and commissioning activities and, beginning in the fourth quarter, oxide ore processed through the ramp-up phase of the OSP.

In total, EMIPA produced 1,597 ounces of gold, 14,680 ounces of silver and 411,274 pounds of copper in FY2026.

As of the date of this news release, all Don Mario circuits required to process its oxide ore stockpile are operational. Metallurgical performance to date is generally in line with design assumptions, and the plant is operating at approximately 1,300 tonnes per day. The ramp-up is progressing in a controlled manner toward the plant's design capacity of approximately 1,700 tonnes per day, targeted by the end of December 2026.

EMIPA Bonds I and II (as more fully described in the Company's most recently filed audited financial statements available on www.sedarplus.ca and www.orvana.com): Bonds I matured on November 7, 2026 and were fully repaid accordingly. EMIPA is completing the formalities required to release the security over certain fixed assets. The financial covenant ratios applicable to EMIPA's bonds were outside the required thresholds as at June 30 and September 30, 2026. EMIPA is therefore currently within the cure period under the terms of the bonds (the "Cure Period"), which runs through December 8, 2026 and may be extended subject to bondholder approval. Following the full repayment of Bonds I, the Cure Period applies only to Bonds II, which mature in February 2027 and are presented as a current liability on the Company's balance sheet as at September 30, 2026. The quarter ending December 31, 2026 is the only remaining covenant testing period prior to maturity. A meeting of the Bonds II bondholders is scheduled for November 30, 2026 to consider potential measures to address the covenant situation, which could include, among other alternatives, amendments, waivers and/or an extension of the Cure Period. Any such measures would be subject to bondholder approval, and there can be no assurance that the required approvals will be obtained.



Argentina:

The Company continues to evaluate the broader exploration potential of the Taguas Project beyond the near-surface oxidized gold-silver resource outlined in the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website). The exploration strategy is focused on advancing the existing oxide resource (full infill drilling on inferred resources) while also evaluating the underlying sulphide mineralization and the potential for a deeper porphyry-style copper-gold system.

During FY2026, the Company advanced this strategy through updated geological modelling, Magnetotelluric and Induced Polarization geophysical surveys, and its first deep drilling campaign, comprising two holes totalling 2,173.7 metres. The Company also acquired the adjacent Evelina Property, increasing the Taguas Project exploration footprint from 3,274 to 7,289 hectares.

Results from the deep drilling campaign and related technical studies support continued evaluation of the mineralized system at depth and its potential relationship to a deeper porphyry-style copper-gold system. For further details on the drilling results and technical interpretation, refer to the Company's previously issued news releases (available on the Company's website).

For FY2027, the Company has developed an integrated exploration program focused on infill drilling of the near-surface oxide resource, further evaluation of the potential deep porphyry-style copper-gold system, and integration of the Evelina Property. The program contemplates approximately 19,500 metres of drilling, comprising 10,000 metres of oxide resource infill drilling and 9,500 metres of deep exploration drilling, with a preliminary budget of approximately $15 million (detailed information available in the Company's news release dated September 21, 2026).

The program is expected to run from December 2026 to May 2027, with key contractors already selected, and field activities expected to commence in the coming weeks, subject to suitable weather and site conditions.

FY2027 Guidance



Orovalle (Spain) FY 2026 Actual FY 2027 Guidance (2) Metal Production





Gold (oz)

37,775 27,000 - 31,000 Copper (million lbs)

2.9 2.1 - 2.3 Capital Expenditures - Sustaining (USD thousands)

$11,040 $20,000 - $23,000 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (2)

$1,843 $2,500 - $2,900 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (2)

$2,229 $3,300 - $3,800















EMIPA (Bolivia)

FY2026 Actual (3) FY2027 Guidance (4) Metal Production





Gold (oz)

1,597 22,000 - 26,000 Copper (million lbs)

0.4 14.0 - 16.0 Cash operating costs (co-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (4) - $1,800 - $2,100 Cash operating costs (co-product) ($/lb) copper (1) (4) - $2.60 - $3.20 All-in sustaining costs (co-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (4) - $1,900 - $2,200 All-in sustaining costs (co-product) ($/lb) copper (1) (4) - $2.70 - $3.30

(1) GEO, EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Cash operating costs per ounce (COC) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce are Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures, intended to provide additional information to investors and do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Information regarding the composition and usefulness of these measures, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, is contained in the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which section is incorporated by reference into this news release. (2) Orovalle fiscal 2027 guidance assumptions for COC and AISC include by-product commodity prices of $6.00 per pound of copper, $55.00 per ounce of silver and an average Euro to US Dollar exchange rate of 1.15. (3) The Company has determined that COC and AISC are not considered meaningful performance indicators for EMIPA in FY2026, given the limited scale and non-recurring nature of production activities during the year. Production in the first half of FY2026 was limited to the processing of legacy sulphide ore through the gold/silver circuit as part of plant testing and commissioning activities, while no production was recorded in Q3 FY2026. During Q4 FY2026, oxide ore processing commenced and all plant circuits, including the new copper circuit, were brought into operation as part of the ramp-up phase. (4) EMIPA fiscal 2027 COC and AISC are reported for gold and copper. Silver production is accounted for as a by-product of gold, and the associated revenues are credited against gold production costs for the purpose of COC and AISC calculations. EMIPA fiscal 2027 guidance for COC and AISC assumes an average U.S. Dollar to BOB exchange rate of 11.00. EMIPA fiscal 2027 guidance for COC and AISC of gold assumes a by-product silver price of $55 per ounce.

This news release contains only a summary of the Company's financial and operating results for the fiscal year 2026, and readers should refer to the full set of the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.orvana.com. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

The assumptions underlying all forward-looking statements in this release are described under "Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release related to the Company's Orovalle operation has been reviewed and approved by Guadalupe Collar Menéndez, Chief of Geology of Orovalle, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of Orovalle Minerals S.L., a subsidiary of Orvana, and is not independent of the Company.

The scientific and technical information in this news release related to the Company's EMIPA operation has been reviewed and approved by Luis Isla, Chief of Geology of EMIPA, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A., a subsidiary of Orvana, and is not independent of the Company.

The scientific and technical information in this news release related to the Company's Taguas property has been reviewed and approved by Raúl Álvarez, Director of Exploration and Technical Services, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of Orovalle Minerals S.L., a subsidiary of Orvana, and is not independent of the Company.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, potentials, future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "are projected to" or "confident of" be taken or achieved) are not statements of historical fact, but are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: Orovalle's FY2027 production, unit costs and capital expenditure guidance; EMIPA's FY2027 production and unit costs guidance; Orovalle's ability to achieve its FY2027 production and cost guidance; EMIPA's ability to successfully complete the ramp-up of the expanded Don Mario processing plant, increase throughput toward its design capacity of approximately 1,700 tonnes per day by the end of December 2026, achieve stable operating and metallurgical performance and meet its FY2027 production and cost guidance; the timing and outcome of the November 30, 2026 bondholders' meeting and any potential amendments to the financial covenant ratios, waiver of applicable covenant requirements and/or extension of the Cure Period in respect of EMIPA Bonds II; the ability of EMIPA to comply with its financing obligations and repay Bonds II at maturity; the completion of the release of security following the repayment of Bonds I; the expected benefits of the planned development at Carles, including potential extension of mine life; and the timing, scope, cost and results of the Company's planned FY2027 exploration program at Taguas, including the planned approximately 19,500 metres of drilling, the expected program timing of December 2026 to May 2027, the integration of the Evelina Property and the continuing evaluation of a potential porphyry-style copper-gold system at depth.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which includes, without limitation, as particularly set out in the notes accompanying the Company's most recently filed financial statements. The estimates and assumptions of the Company contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the various assumptions set forth herein and in Orvana's most recently filed Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form in respect of the Company's most recently completed fiscal year (the "Company Disclosures") or as otherwise expressly incorporated herein by reference as well as: there being no significant disruptions affecting operations, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at El Valle, Don Mario and Taguas being consistent with the Company's current expectations; political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; certain price assumptions for gold, copper and silver, which are subject to fluctuation and volatility beyond the Company's control; prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; stable labour, energy supply, and logistics conditions in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Orvana's current expectations; the Don Mario plant achieving and sustaining its design capacity of approximately 1,700 tonnes per day, with metallurgical recoveries and stockpile grades consistent with design assumptions; planned development at Carlés proceeding as expected; the Bonds II bondholders approving measures to address the covenant situation or EMIPA being able to repay or refinance Bonds II at maturity without a material adverse effect on its operations; weather and site conditions at Taguas permitting the FY2027 exploration program to proceed as scheduled; the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set out in notes (2) and (4) to the FY2027 guidance tables; and the availability of necessary funds to execute the Company's plan. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release also contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, without limitation, references to the results of the Company's exploration activities, including but not limited to, drilling results and analyses, mineral resource estimation, conceptual mine plan and operations, internal rate of return, sensitivities, taxes, net present value, potential recoveries, design parameters, operating costs, capital costs, production data and economic potential; the timing and costs for production decisions; permitting timelines and requirements; exploration and planned exploration programs; and the Company's general objectives and strategies.

A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits, including tailings storage and environmental authorizations at Orovalle; the potential impact of global economic conditions on the Company's business and operations, including: our ability to continue operations; and our ability to manage challenges presented by such conditions; the general economic, political and social impacts of the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the current conflict involving Iran, as well as broader regional geopolitical instability; our ability to support the sustainability of our business including through the development of crisis management plans, increasing stock levels for key supplies, and engagement with local communities and authorities; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; the need to recalculate estimates of resources based on actual production experience; the failure to achieve production estimates; variations in the grade of ore mined; variations in the cost of operations, including increases in energy, power, and environmental compliance costs; the availability of qualified personnel; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary regulatory approvals and licenses; delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits, including Orovalle's ability to complete the permitting process of the El Valle Tailings Storage Facility increasing the storage capacity, and obtaining environmental authorizations at Orovalle; Orovalle's ability to complete the stabilization project of the legacy open pit wall; the Company's ability to use cyanide in its mining operations; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development, including the Company's ability to continue to operate the El Valle Boinás and Carlés Mines and El Valle Plant; the Company's ability to process the current oxides stockpiles at Don Mario; the Company's ability to successfully carry out exploration and development plans at Taguas; sufficient funding to carry out exploration and development plans; the Company's ability to acquire and develop mineral properties and to successfully integrate such acquisitions; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy; the Company's ability to obtain financing when required on terms that are acceptable to the Company; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and comply with its financing obligations and financial covenants; the outcome of discussions and decisions by EMIPA bondholders, including the risk that proposed covenant amendments, waivers or extensions of the Cure Period may not be approved, and the consequences for EMIPA if the covenant situation is not resolved or Bonds II are not repaid at maturity; challenges to the Company's interests in its property and mineral rights; current, pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments or changes in political, social or economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; general economic conditions worldwide; fluctuating operational costs such as, but not limited to, power supply costs; current and future environmental matters; and the risks identified in the Company's Disclosures. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Disclosures for a description of additional risk factors. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements made herein include those with respect to the anticipated development and exploration of the Company's mineral projects, including operational ramp-up activities, production performance, mine life extension initiatives and financial outcomes, and the timing and results of processing stockpiled material scheduled for FY2027, including variations in ore grade, recoveries, or throughput that could affect realized production. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide an overview of management's expectations with respect to certain future activities of the Company and are subject to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described herein and in the Company's Disclosures, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact: Nuria Menéndez, Chief Financial Officer, E: nmenendez@orvana.com

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