GSMA Innovation Forum Explores How AI Is Becoming Embedded Across Devices, Robots and Industry

GSMA showcases new resources on connected embodied intelligence, industrial AI deployment and mobile operator use cases

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA brought together mobile operators, policymakers and technology companies at its 2026 Innovation Forum to examine what it takes to deploy artificial intelligence at scale across connected devices, robotics and industrial operations.

As AI evolves beyond individual applications, devices are beginning to understand context, anticipate needs and complete tasks within the scope of user authorisation. Discussions focused on which AI tasks can run directly on devices, when cloud computing is needed, and what mobile networks must support as deployments expand.

Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China, GSMA, said: "AI is rapidly moving beyond individual applications and becoming embedded across devices, networks and industries. Connectivity will be fundamental to enabling the next generation of AI-powered devices and connected embodied intelligence, while supporting industrial AI deployment. Realising these opportunities requires collaboration across the ecosystem, and China's innovation landscape offers important insights into how AI can be applied at scale. This week discussions take place ahead of MWC27 Shanghai, where the GSMA looks forward to bringing together leaders from across connectivity, AI and 6G to turn this ambition into action."

Three executive-led discussions explored how AI and connectivity are converging:

AI-powered devices: The development of AI-native smartphones and the collaboration and standardisation needed to support autonomous, cross-application AI agents.

The development of AI-native smartphones and the collaboration and standardisation needed to support autonomous, cross-application AI agents. Connected embodied intelligence: How robots and other intelligent machines can combine on-device processing with cloud-based AI, and what these applications may require from future mobile networks.

How robots and other intelligent machines can combine on-device processing with cloud-based AI, and what these applications may require from future mobile networks. Industrial AI: How AI and intelligent connectivity can move beyond isolated trials and become embedded in core operations across manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and education.

The forum featured contributions from China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE, HONOR, Alibaba Cloud, Unitree Robotics, Deloitte China and Rockwell Automation China, among other organisations from across the mobile, technology and industrial ecosystems.

The GSMA also showcased three industry resources:

Connected Embodied Intelligence: A Key Path to Real-World Deployment

The Path to Industrial Physical AI at Scale: Connectivity, Computing and Ecosystem Collaboration

Operator Best Practices: AI Empowering Verticals Use Cases 2026

Media Contact:

pressoffice@gsma.com

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