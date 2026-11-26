Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") reports its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"). All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.

The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These filings are available on the Company's website at www.galantas.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Galantas' issuer profile.

Q3 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("YTD 2026") are summarized below.



Q3 2026

($) Q3 2025

($) YTD 2026

($) YTD 2025

($) Cost and expenses of operations (5,970,924) (106,145) (8,212,265) (319,146) General administrative expenses (9,777,039) (1,761,260) (13,935,643) (4,122,764) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 541,413 (106,064) 451,261 794,277 Unrealized loss on derivative fair value adjustment (45,212) (156,025) (493,697) (472,568) Share of loss on investment in associate (88,256) - (190,046) - Loss on amendment to timing of deferred consideration (5,329,567) - (5,329,567) - Loss on settlement of deferred consideration (37,654) - (37,654) - Other (expense)/income (1,512,921) 10,470 (1,512,921) 66,026 Gain/(loss) on disposal of interest in subsidiaries 1,360,413 (2,885,663) 1,360,413 (2,885,663) Net loss for the period (20,859,747) (5,004,687) (27,900,119) (6,939,838) Net loss per share (0.03) (0.04) (0.04) (0.06) Cash and cash equivalents 88,954,689 19,943 88,954,689 19,943 Total current assets 92,374,645 209,475 92,374,645 209,475 Total assets 192,612,728 7,943,783 192,612,728 7,943,783 Total non-current liabilities 11,702,393 1,141,092 11,702,393 1,141,092 Working capital surplus/(deficit) 65,815,327 (2,557,662) 65,815,327 (2,557,662)

Operating, Financial and Corporate Updates:

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $88,954,689 of cash and cash equivalents.

On September 10, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of an initial 15,000-metre drill program at the Andacollo Gold project.

On September 8, 2026, the Company completed the sale of its remaining 20% indirect interest in the Omagh project to Ocean Partners UK Limited. Following completion of the transaction, the Company no longer holds an equity interest in the Omagh project, consistent with the Company's strategy of focusing its capital and management resources on its current portfolio of gold and copper assets.

On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. David Cather as Non-Executive Chair of the Board. Mr. Cather, a director of the Company since June 2019, was serving as Interim Chair since July 7, 2026, following the resignation of former Chair, Róisín Magee.

On August 12, 2026, the Company announced the selection of key engineering and mine-planning contractors for the Andacollo Gold project. M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation was selected to lead the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and crushing plant program, NCL Ingeniería y Construcción Ltda. to advance mine design and production schedules, and STRACON to provide input into mining costs, fleet requirements, infrastructure and execution planning.

On August 10, 2026, the Company announced the expansion of the drilling program at the Indiana project from 5,000 metres to 12,500 metres following the completion of 5,060 metres of drilling and the identification of potential new exploration targets. The expanded program is intended to further evaluate extensions of known mineralization, new mineralized structures, high-grade mineralization at structural intersections and provide information in support of future underground mine design.

On August 5, 2026, the Company announced the resignation of the Chief Operating Officer, Brendan Morris. Mr. Morris will remain a consultant for Galantas.

On August 5, 2026, the Company announced that Chile's Servicio Nacional de Geología y Minería (SERNAGEOMIN) issued key approvals relating to the operational restart of the Andacollo Gold project under its previously authorized operating configuration.

On July 24, 2026, the Company entered into an amendment to the Dragones share purchase agreement that revised the timing of the remaining payments associated with the Andacollo Gold project acquisition, including bringing forward certain payments previously scheduled for 2029 (refer to the "Sol de Oro Acquisition" section of the MD&A).

On July 13, 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire a three-stage crushing plant and associated agglomeration plant equipment, with a nominal design capacity of approximately 20,000 tonnes per day, for installation at the Andacollo Gold project.

On July 7, 2026, the Company announced the resignation of the Chair of the Board, Róisín Magee. Mr. David Cather, a director of the Company, was nominated Interim Chair.

On July 6, 2026, the Company announced the granting of 33,650,000 restricted share units and 775,000 stock options to certain directors, consultants and employees.

SUBSEQUENT TO Q3 2026

Operating, Financial and Corporate Updates:

Effective October 1, 2026, the Company's Chilean subsidiary commenced a two-year lease for a mineral processing facility in Copiapó, Chile, with monthly payments of US$140,000, subject to contractual adjustments. The Company will recognize a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability in accordance with IFRS 16.

On October 13, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Dorian L. Nicol as Senior Vice President Exploration. The Company also announced that Robert Sedgemore's tenure as Senior Vice President Operations concluded on October 9, 2026.

On October 14, 2026, the Company announced positive results from its ongoing drilling and sampling program at the Indiana project, including gold-copper intersections in newly identified structures outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and the identification of a broader north-south mineralized trend. In light of these results, the Company is prioritizing further exploration over short-term production and intends to complete the expanded 12,500-metre drill program before making a production decision. The PEA has been deferred to incorporate the results of the expanded exploration program into an updated MRE and to further evaluate the exploration potential of the Indiana project.

On November 3, 2026, the Company announced the resignation of Lawrence Roulston as a director of the Company, effective November 2, 2026. The Company also announced its intention to strengthen the Board's independent representation through the appointment of two additional independent directors, subject to identifying suitable candidates and obtaining any required exchange approvals.

On November 4, 2026, Galantas Gold Chile SpA entered into a doré purchase agreement with Ocean Partners USA, Inc., a related party, for gold and silver produced from Andacollo Gold. The agreement also provides access to advance payments of up to US$10.0 million, subject to recoverable metal and other conditions. Advances bear interest at three-month CME Term SOFR plus 4.5% and are repayable within 120 days. No amounts had been drawn as of the date the Interim Financial Statements were authorized for issuance.

On November 5, 2026, the Company gave notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its Common Shares in accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies and announced its intention to seek admission of its common shares to the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange no earlier than December 4, 2026. The proposed admission is expected to occur by introduction, with no associated equity financing, and remains subject to regulatory and exchange approvals. If completed, admission of the Company's common shares to trading on AIM is expected to be cancelled concurrently.

On November 9, 2026, the Company announced positive results from the first drill hole of its ongoing 15,000-metre drilling program at Andacollo Gold. Hole AN26001, located in the Tres Perlas pit area, intersected 71 metres at 0.76 g/t Au, including 10 metres at 3.15 g/t Au and 3 metres at 6.68 g/t Au, as well as several additional mineralized intervals. The results increased confidence in the Inferred Resource in this portion of the deposit and identified higher grade mineralization within the mantos that may have lateral continuity and potential relevance to the mine plan under development. Copper values in the gold mineralized intervals were low, which is considered favourable for potential heap-leach processing. The broader 15,000-metre program is continuing to support resource confidence, mine planning and additional exploration targeting.

On November 10, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Alejandro Vásquez Montero as Senior Vice President, Operations, effective November 16, 2026. Mr. Vásquez will be based in Chile and will lead the restart of the Andacollo Gold project.

On November 12, 2026, the Company announced additional results from the Indiana project, including an intersection of 18 metres grading 1.18 g/t Au, including 4 metres grading 2.36 g/t Au, within a newly identified skarn-style mineralized zone outside the current MRE. At the date of the announcement, the Company had completed 7,229 metres of the planned 12,500-metre drill program, comprising 19 completed drill holes with two additional holes in progress. The Company intends to further evaluate the geometry and extension potential of this newly identified mineralization.

Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company made the US$1.0 million year-one option payment required under the Indiana project option agreement. Refer to Note 21 of the Financial Statements.

Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company issued 13,990,000 common shares upon the exercise of 12,990,000 warrants at $0.12 per share and 1,000,000 warrants at $0.08 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,638,800. The common shares issued rank equally with the Company's existing common shares.

ANDACOLLO GOLD PROJECT, CHILE

Exploration and Development:

Since completing the acquisition of the Andacollo Gold project, the Company has continued to advance a phased restart and technical work program focused on increasing resource confidence, metallurgical optimization, engineering, permitting support and restart readiness. Current and planned activities include:

review and validation of the historical technical database;

infill and confirmatory drilling;

exploration drilling;

metallurgical testing;

preparation of a PEA;

planning and engineering related to the relocation and installation of a three-stage crushing plant and associated agglomeration plant equipment;

recirculation of the existing heap-leach pads; and

preparation for contractor mining.

The Company has engaged M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation, STRACON and NCL Ingeniería y Construcción Ltda. as key contractors to advance the PEA, mine planning, engineering and project execution activities related to a potential restart of operations. M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation is also advancing engineering and planning activities associated with the crushing plant. Completion of the purchase of the crushing plant and associated equipment is currently expected during Q2-Q4 2027.

During Q3 2026, the Company received approvals from Chile's Servicio Nacional de Geología y Minería ("SERNAGEOMIN") relating to the operational restart of the Andacollo Gold project under its previously authorized operating configuration. The approvals cover key components of the project, including the Tres Perlas open pit, waste-rock facilities and heap-leach facilities. The project is permitted for crushing at a rate of up to 15,000 tonnes per day and has an approved mine closure plan.

On September 10, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of an initial 15,000-metre drill program at the Andacollo Gold project. The program is designed to test potential extensions of higher-grade gold zones within the existing mineral resource, newly identified areas of higher-grade gold mineralization and copper mineralization, including potential porphyry copper mineralization associated with Teck Resources Limited's adjacent Carmen de Andacollo mine. The program also includes infill drilling intended to increase confidence in the current resource model and support mine planning.

Cautionary Note: The Company has not made a production decision in respect of the Andacollo Gold project. Any decision to restart production will be subject to, among other things, completion of further technical, operational and financial review, completion of installation, rehabilitation and commissioning activities, receipt of any remaining approvals required at the relevant time, and formal approval by the Company's board of directors.

INDIANA PROJECT, CHILE

Exploration and Development:

The Company has shifted its near-term focus at the Indiana project from short-term production to exploration in order to further evaluate the geology and exploration potential of the project. The Company intends to continue drilling existing exploration targets and evaluating additional targets that may expand the known mineralized system or discover new mineralized zones.

The expanded 12,500-metre drill program is currently expected to continue through Q3 2027, with evaluation of the results expected during Q4 2027 and Q1 2028. If the results of the current exploration program are positive, the Company intends to evaluate and design a follow-up exploration program to support preparation of an updated MRE. The timing and scope of subsequent technical studies and any future development or production decision will depend on the results of the ongoing and any follow-up exploration programs.

GAIRLOCH PROJECT, SCOTLAND

Exploration and Development:

The Gairloch project is a gold-copper exploration project in Scotland characterized by volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization. The Company is planning an exploration program intended to further evaluate the mineral potential of the property and identify targets for follow-up exploration. The current program contemplates an initial drill program expected to be conducted from Q4 2026 through Q4 2027, together with an airborne electromagnetic survey planned for Q2-Q3 2027.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, (P. Geo., Chartered Geo., FAusIMM), who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nicol is a shareholder of the Company and serves as Senior Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of Andacollo Gold and exploration at Indiana, both projects located in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of the Company's mineral properties to host economic deposits of gold, copper or other metals; the advancement, development and potential expansion of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project; the timing, scope and results of exploration, development and mining activities; the Company's ability to exercise its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Indiana Project; the Company's ability to settle the deferred consideration related to the Andacollo Gold Project acquisition, the anticipated availability of financing to fund exploration, development, operating activities and capital commitments; expectations regarding commodity prices, interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the Company's working capital position and liquidity requirements; management's outlook regarding industry, market and macroeconomic trends; and expectations regarding asset values, impairment assessments and sensitivity analyses of financial instruments.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "continues", or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: that financing will be available on acceptable terms to fund the Company's planned exploration, development and operating activities; that exploration and development programs will proceed as anticipated and yield results consistent with management's expectations; that operating, capital and exploration costs will remain within anticipated ranges; that the Company will be able to retain and attract qualified personnel; that all required regulatory, environmental and governmental approvals will be obtained on a timely basis; that title to the Company's mineral properties will not be challenged; and that commodity prices, interest rates, foreign exchange rates and general economic and political conditions will be broadly supportive of the Company's business objectives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: volatility in gold and copper prices; changes in capital markets and the availability and timing of financing on acceptable terms; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including geological uncertainty and the possibility that exploration results may not support further development; increases in operating, capital or exploration costs; risks related to permitting, environmental compliance and changes in laws or regulations; foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations; adverse economic or political developments, particularly in jurisdictions where the Company operates; risks associated with the Company's reliance on the successful advancement of the Indiana Project and Andacollo Gold Project as its principal mineral property assets; and the risk that asset carrying values may not be recoverable, resulting in impairment charges if financing is not obtained or project expectations are not realized. In addition, the Company is exposed to financial risks, including interest rate risk on certain debt instruments and foreign exchange risk associated with assets, liabilities and expenditures denominated in currencies other than the Company's functional currency.

The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are also encouraged to refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A and to the Company's other public disclosure for a discussion of additional factors that could affect the Company's future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. If the Company updates any forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR"). This information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

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