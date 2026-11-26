Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Quantum Vault Holding Corp. (CSE: QVT) (formerly Rigel Technologies Inc.) (the "Company" or the "Resulting Issuer") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "QVT", with trading to commence at the opening of the markets on November 26, 2026 (the "Listing Date"), following the completion on November 20, 2026 of its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with Quantum Vault Tech Corp. ("Quantum Vault") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation").

CSE Listing

The CSE has issued its final exchange bulletin confirming the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares and commencement of trading on the Listing Date. The Resulting Issuer Shares have been assigned CUSIP 747975100 and ISIN CA7479751009.

Name Change and Consolidation

Immediately prior to completion of the Transaction, the Company completed its previously approved change of name from "Rigel Technologies Inc." to "Quantum Vault Holding Corp." (the "Name Change") and consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 4.172013723 pre-Consolidation common shares for each one post-Consolidation common share (the "Consolidation").

The Name Change and Consolidation became effective on November 20, 2026. Following implementation of the Consolidation and related fractional-share adjustments, 10,056,684 common shares of the Company were issued and outstanding immediately prior to completion of the Amalgamation.

Closing of the Transaction

The Transaction was completed pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated November 16, 2026, as amended on November 19, 2026 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), among the Company, Quantum Vault and 1001766064 Ontario Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary ("Subco").

On November 20, 2026, Quantum Vault and Subco amalgamated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and continued as Quantum Vault Tech Corp. ("Amalco"), which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer.

Pursuant to the Amalgamation, each of the 90,566,860 issued and outstanding common shares of Quantum Vault was exchanged for one Resulting Issuer Share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 90,566,860 Resulting Issuer Shares to the former shareholders of Quantum Vault (the "Resulting Issuer Issuance"). The outstanding common share purchase warrants and compensation options of Quantum Vault were adjusted in accordance with their respective terms and the Amalgamation Agreement such that the holders thereof are now entitled to acquire securities of the Resulting Issuer in lieu of securities of Quantum Vault (collectively, the "Resulting Issuer Convertible Securities").

After giving effect to the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer has 100,623,544 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis. An aggregate of 23,857,556 Resulting Issuer Shares is reserved for issuance in connection with the Resulting Issuer Convertible Securities, resulting in 124,481,100 Resulting Issuer Shares on a fully diluted basis. Of the Resulting Issuer's capitalization, former shareholders of Quantum Vault hold approximately 90.01% (89.28% on a fully diluted basis) and shareholders of the Company prior to the Resulting Issuer Issuance hold approximately 9.99% (8.08% on a fully diluted basis).

Concurrent with completion of the Transaction, the board of directors and management of the Resulting Issuer were reconstituted (the "Board and Management Reconstitution"). The board of directors now comprises David Posner, Nauman Arshad, Kelly Abbott and Daniel Reynolds. David Posner serves as Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Appleby as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, and Nauman Arshad as Chief Technology Officer.

A total of 15,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares held by certain principals of the Resulting Issuer, as defined under National Policy 46-201 - Escrow for Initial Public Offerings, are subject to escrow pursuant to an escrow agreement dated November 20, 2026, among the Resulting Issuer, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, as escrow agent, and the principals (the "Escrow Agreement"). The escrowed Resulting Issuer Shares will be released over 36 months, with 1/10 of the escrowed securities released on the Listing Date, followed by releases of 15% of the escrowed securities every six months following the Listing Date, and the remaining escrowed securities released 36 months following the Listing Date.

In addition, an aggregate of 55,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares (the "Locked Up Shares") held by certain shareholders of the Resulting Issuer are subject to contractual lock-up restrictions pursuant to lock-up agreements dated November 24, 2026 between the Resulting Issuer and each applicable shareholder (collectively, the "Lock-Up Agreements"). Pursuant to the Lock-Up Agreements, the Locked Up Shares will be released over a period of 36 months, with 10% of the Locked Up Shares released on the Listing Date, followed by releases of 15% of the Locked Up Shares every six months following the Listing Date.

Further details regarding the Transaction, including the debt settlements, concurrent financing, Name Change, Consolidation and Board and Management Reconstitution, are set out in the Company's November 19, 2026 news release.

The Company's listing statement in respect of the Transaction (the "Listing Statement"), containing detailed disclosure regarding the Resulting Issuer and the Transaction, has been filed and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Quantum Vault Holding Corp.

Quantum Vault Holding Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Vault Tech Corp., is a technology company developing hardware and software security solutions intended to address cybersecurity challenges associated with future quantum computer development. The Company previously disclosed that Quantum Vault had engineered a prototype of a quantum-AI-generated security system embedded in a fully offline cold wallet for cryptocurrencies designed to operate without phones, computers or external connectivity.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the release of Resulting Issuer Shares from escrow and contractual lock-up restrictions in accordance with the Escrow Agreement and the Lock-Up Agreements, and the future business, operations, product development, certification, commercialization and financing activities of the Resulting Issuer. All statements other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the release of securities in accordance with the Escrow Agreement and the Lock-Up Agreements and the Resulting Issuer's ability to implement its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and technologies and obtain sufficient financing and other resources to carry on its business. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements, risks associated with the development, certification and commercialization of the Resulting Issuer's products and technologies, the availability of sufficient financing and other resources to implement the Resulting Issuer's business strategy, and general economic, capital market and business conditions, as well as the risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information contained in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or events may differ materially from those described herein. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Such forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326009