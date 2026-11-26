

EQS Newswire / 26/11/2026 / 12:16 UTC+8

The 2026 Hong Kong International ESG Forum & Annual Awards Ceremony was recently held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. (9878.HK, "Huitongda") was honoured with the Best ESG Social Responsibility Practice Award for its exemplary practices in two-way urban-rural commercial flows, digital empowerment of micro and small merchants, and robust sustainable development governance. Hosted by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group and co-organised by China Certification & Inspection Group, the HKU Institute for China Business, and the HSBC Financial Research Institute at Peking University, the event presented eight major awards recognising outstanding ESG achievements by enterprises and institutions. The evaluation framework adopted 118 universal indicators spanning environmental, social and governance dimensions with industry-specific weighted criteria, based on official corporate disclosures, regulatory and third-party public data, and mainstream international ESG ratings. The selection prioritised verifiable sustainable development outcomes. Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2022, Huitongda focuses on core businesses including smart supply chains, AI technology, and FMCG retail chains. Leveraging its extensive channel resources and industrial supply chain advantages in lower-tier markets, Huitongda drives retail model innovation and the digital transformation of micro and small merchants through AI, big data and other technologies. Such efforts continuously improve the efficiency of urban-rural commercial flows and fuel the high-quality development of the retail industry in lower-tier markets. In terms of digital empowerment, Huitongda incorporated AI into its core corporate strategy in 2025. Qiancheng Cloud AI, its self-developed industry-vertical large model, completed filing with the Cyberspace Administration of China in May 2025. The Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager APP integrates scenario-based AI agents, covering eight core operational processes and more than 24 business scenarios, and can automatically complete 60% of daily store management tasks to improve operational efficiency for member retail stores. In the first half of 2026, Huitongda's AI-related revenue reached RMB 78.91 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.3%. As of 30 June 2026, the number of paid users stood at 40,706, up 15.5% year-on-year. Huitongda's sustainability efforts continue to win external recognition. It has previously received numerous accolades, including inclusion in Wind's 2025 Top 100 Listed Chinese Companies for Outstanding ESG Practices, the Best Pioneering ESG Listed Company Award from Hong Kong Commercial Daily, and the inaugural ACCA Award for ESG Practice and Innovation Excellence. Moving forward, Huitongda will further embed ESG principles into its corporate strategy and daily operations. Centring on its "FMCG Retail Chains + AI Technology" strategy, Huitongda will further develop its smart supply chain capabilities and deepen AI applications, enhance operational capabilities for retail stores in lower-tier markets, and extend digital services to more micro and small merchants. It will pursue aligned commercial and social value creation, advancing integrated urban-rural development and fostering a more inclusive, sustainable commercial ecosystem. 26/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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