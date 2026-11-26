The Organizing Committee of the 21st Arxan Ice and Snow Festival

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 21st Arxan Ice and Snow Festival and the 2027 "Nihao! China" Ice & Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion campaign opened on November 25 in Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Themed "Nihao! China · Let the World Discover Arxan," the festival aims to foster cultural and tourism exchanges between China and other countries, showcase the appeal of China's ice and snow tourism to international audiences, and transform natural resources into a driving force for economic growth.

The festival was jointly organized by the China Center of International Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion, Department of Culture and Tourism of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hinggan League Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Hinggan League Administrative Office. People from across the world gathered in Arxan for the festival, including travel trade representatives and delegates from ice-and-snow industry organizations from Malaysia, South Korea, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia, along with travel trade and cultural institution representatives from Hong Kong and Macao, overseas social media influencers, online travel agency representatives, and journalists from different media outlets. Arxan is endowed with diverse natural resources, including ice and snow, hot springs, volcanoes, forests, and border landscapes. It is a national-level tourist resort renowned as the "Hometown of Hot Springs in China." Serving as a winter training base for China's national teams, the city is also known as the "Cradle of Olympic Champions." Olympic champions including Han Xiaopeng, Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu have trained and developed their athletic careers here.

At the opening ceremony, experts and scholars from various sectors and industries, such as cultural tourism, marketing and communications, and business innovation, offered insightful suggestions on promoting the high-quality development of Arxan's ice-and-snow tourism. The publicity film Nihao, World! This Is Arxan premiered globally, presenting Arxan to international audiences. The ceremony also featured the appointment of an "Arxan Ice and Snow Tourism Ambassador." Xu Mengtao, a two-time Olympic champion in women's freestyle skiing aerials, was appointed to the role. Xu began training in Arxan at the age of 13, where she pursued her ambitions in winter sports and eventually achieved a complete set of major titles in her discipline. As an ambassador, she will share Arxan's ice-and-snow tourism stories with audiences at home and abroad and help develop the city into an internationally renowned ice and snow tourism brand.

The festival features a diverse range of activities. Guests will enjoy the immersive performance Ode to Ice and Snow: Harmony of All Things and visit attractions including the Taikang Art Center, China Hot Spring Museum, the Unfrozen River, and the Shitang Forest to experience Arxan's forest, volcanic, and hot spring landscapes. They will also attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Arxan Ice and Snow Nadam Fair and Winter Fun Carnival, themed "Forests & Snowfields · Trendy Fun at Halun," an ice-and-snow poetry gathering, and other activities. At the same time, a matchmaking and business meeting for domestic and overseas travel trade representatives will be held to facilitate industry cooperation, strengthen connectivity between domestic and international tourism markets, and promote mutually beneficial partnerships.

Taking advantage of opportunities for the ice-and-snow industry in the post-Winter Olympics era, this year's festival features 12 themed activities, 10 winter tourism products, and six premium travel routes. With snow as its calling card and hot springs as its invitation, Arxan is welcoming visitors from around the world to experience its winter charm. The festival aims to further promote the city's brand image of "Ice & Snow in the Greater Khingan Mountains · Fairy-Tale Arxan," raise its international profile, and develop Arxan as an international destination for ice-and-snow tourism.

Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558