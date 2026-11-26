KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Company"), the operator of the "Yes Travel" brand and a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions ("MICE") specialist principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions as well as event planning and management solutions, today marked its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). Yes Group's shares opened at RM0.185 per share, representing a 2.78% premium over its IPO price of RM0.18, marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey. To recap, the Company's IPO received encouraging investor interest, with the Malaysian public portion recording a subscription rate of 2.80 times, attracting a total of 2,053 applications for 74.15 million Issue Shares.

L-R: Jason Chan, Co-Head of Corporate Finance of Malacca Securities; Alyssa Geh Ciu Pin, Financial Controller, Chong Yee Fon, CFO, Ng Siew Hui, INED of Yes Group Management Berhad; Lim Chia Wei, MD of Malacca Securities; Wong Chan Yuen, INED (Chairman), Angela Mak Shau Kwan, MD, Too Wai Loon, ED, Lee Chin Hui, INED, Tan Pei Shiun, INED, Lim Yanyi, COO of Yes Group Management Berhad; Darren Koh Chong Wooi, Senior VP of Malacca Securities

Yes Group Management Berhad is listed under the stock name "YES" and stock code "0485".

With its ACE Market listing, Yes Group now enters a new chapter with a stronger public market platform to support the continued growth of its MICE and incentive travel business. Yes Group's operating history can be traced back to 2008 through Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd., beginning with corporate event planning and management solutions before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Moving forward, the Group intends to build on its end-to-end service delivery capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application. Yes Group also intends to pursue its planned regional office in the United Kingdom, the establishment of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services to strengthen its long-term growth platform.

Through its IPO, Yes Group raised RM16.54 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 91.87 million new shares, representing 17.33% of its enlarged issued share capital of 530.00 million shares. The IPO also included an offer for sale of 45.93 million existing shares, representing 8.67% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The proceeds from the public issue are earmarked for the following purposes:

RM6.50 million for the expansion of ground transportation services in Europe and the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom;

RM3.00 million for the establishment of Yes Academy;

RM3.04 million for general working capital; and

RM4.00 million for the estimated listing expenses associated with the IPO exercise.

Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group said, "Today's listing marks a significant milestone as we enter a new chapter of growth. The IPO proceeds will support our expansion of ground transportation services in Europe, the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom and the development of Yes Academy. Together with our continued expansion of MM2H-related services, these initiatives will strengthen our capabilities and support our long-term growth."

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities remarked, "Yes Group's successful debut on the ACE Market reflects the Group's established operating history, end-to-end service model and exposure to the growing corporate incentive travel and MICE solutions industry. With its listing platform, Yes Group is well-positioned to enhance its visibility, deepen its capabilities and pursue further growth as a publicly listed company."

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT YES GROUP MANAGEMENT BERHAD

Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. Through its operating subsidiary, Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd., the Group's business history can be traced back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the Group serves corporate customers by curating, organising and delivering customised travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes Group aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Yes Group Management Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Group Management Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-group-management-berhad-marks-new-chapter-with-successful-ace-market-listing-1292894