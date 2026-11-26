China Securities Opens Representative Office in the Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Securities (the "Company") held an opening ceremony for its Dubai Representative Office (the "Office") on November 24, 2026, marking its formal entry into the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). From Dubai, a hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, the Office will build a dedicated platform to connect the Chinese and UAE capital markets. The Office will also help the Company steadily expand its cross-border services across the Middle East.

Zeng Qi, Deputy General Manager of CITIC Group, and Ren Xia, General Manager of CITIC Group's Business Synergy Department, attended the opening ceremony, along with Liu Cheng, Chairman of China Securities, and Wu Chaoze, Chairman of China Securities (International).

Guests who witnessed the launch included H.E. Ou Boqian, the People's Republic of China's Consul General in Dubai, as well as DIFC Governor H.E. Essa Kazim, DIFC Chief Executive Officer H.E. Arif Amiri, and Ms. Athari Alhammadi of the Innovation Development and Industrial Property Department at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

In her welcome address, Ms. Zeng said China-UAE relations were at their strongest. Chinese companies bring industrial capabilities and market demand, while Middle Eastern investors are looking east. She said the two trends present a historic opportunity for the financial sector and make this the right time to open the Office. She urged the Office to look beyond immediate opportunities and lay the groundwork for long-term progress on RMB internationalization, cross-border investment and financing, and broader two-way access to capital markets. She also called on the Office to use CITIC Group's combined industrial and financial capabilities to connect operating companies with capital. The Office should build local ties, comply with regulations, and earn a reputation for professionalism and integrity, she said.

In his remarks, Mr. Liu Cheng noted that establishing a presence in the DIFC is a key step in the Company's global expansion and a practical response to clients' cross-border investment and financing needs. As China-UAE economic, trade, and capital ties continue to strengthen, the Company will draw on Dubai's favorable regulatory framework and geographic position. China Securities will use Dubai as a new hub and coordinate with its existing network to open two-way channels between the Chinese and UAE capital markets. The Company will combine its expertise in investment banking, fixed income, derivatives, and research to provide one-stop services. It will help Chinese firms expand overseas and Middle Eastern investors allocate capital to Chinese assets. China Securities is committed to building long-term, stable, and mutually beneficial partnerships with all stakeholders.

Financial cooperation is a key link in the China-UAE strategic partnership. The Dubai office is a milestone in China Securities' global expansion and gives the two countries a new way to deepen ties between their capital markets.

China Securities will use its cross-border investment banking expertise to help Chinese companies navigate the risks of entering Middle Eastern markets and give Middle Eastern investors better access to Chinese assets. This work will help CITIC Group connect China with global markets. The Company also aims to support lasting cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and contribute to growth that benefits both China and the UAE.

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