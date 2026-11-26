Mitratech Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Vendor Risk Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading VRM platform vendors.

Mitratech, with its comprehensive third-party risk management capabilities spanning vendor onboarding, risk assessments, continuous monitoring, and remediation, has been recognized for its end-to-end third-party risk lifecycle management, proactive risk intelligence, AI-assisted workflows, and integration with broader GRC capabilities.

PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Mitratech as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Vendor Risk Management, 2026.

Sahil Dhamgaye, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Mitratech has established a strong position in the Vendor Risk Management market through its comprehensive approach to third-party risk lifecycle management." "Building on its Prevalent capabilities, Mitratech provides organizations with configurable vendor onboarding and risk assessments, AI-assisted assessment workflows, and continuous monitoring of emerging third-party risks." Sahil added, "Its risk intelligence capabilities extend beyond cybersecurity to include financial exposure, breach activity, and geopolitical developments, enabling organizations to maintain broader visibility into their third-party ecosystems." Sahil continued, "Mitratech's continued investment in expanding its third-party risk management capabilities and connecting them with its broader GRC portfolio strengthens its position in addressing increasingly complex third-party risk requirements."

QKS Group defines Vendor Risk Management as the structured and systematic approach that organizations use to identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate the risks associated with third-party vendors. VRM platform protects organizations from various potential risks such as legal risk, reputational risk, financial risk, and cyber risk that can arise when engaging with third parties while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards. The VRM platform helps organizations understand the entire risk management lifecycle of the third-party vendors having access to the organization's data while minimizing manual activities and saving operational costs using automation. The VRM lifecycle stages typically start with vendor identification and onboarding and end at vendor termination and offboarding.

Mitratech provides third-party risk management capabilities through its Mitratech Prevalent product, supporting organizations across the vendor lifecycle, from onboarding and risk assessment to continuous monitoring and remediation. The product combines configurable vendor tiering, assessment workflows, AI-assisted response capabilities, and risk intelligence to help organizations evaluate third-party exposure. Its continuous monitoring capabilities provide visibility into cybersecurity incidents, financial risks, geopolitical developments, and other emerging threats that affect vendor relationships. Mitratech further supports risk management through remediation workflows, SLA and performance tracking, analytics, and integration capabilities. Its broader GRC Global Platform and surrounding solutions provide an additional foundation for organizations seeking to connect third-party risk oversight with enterprise-wide governance and risk management processes.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the VRM providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"This recognition as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Vendor Risk Management from QKS validates our strategy of building AI-assisted workflows and continuous monitoring into the core of our third-party risk management solution, giving customers faster assessments, earlier risk detection, and more time to focus on the risks that matter most."- Jan Stappers, EVP, GRC Solutions Strategy.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Mitratech, visit Here.

SPARK Matrix: Vendor Risk Management, 2026

About Mitratech:

Mitratech GRC is a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software. Its connected platform centralises risk data, automates GRC and business continuity workflows, and strengthens oversight across frameworks and jurisdictions, helping organisations reduce risk, stay audit-ready, and respond confidently to disruption. Mitratech GRC turns compliance and resilience from operational burdens into strategic advantages.

Media Contact:

Courtney Whiting

courtney.whiting@mitratech.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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