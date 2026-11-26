Researchers at Spain's University of Burgos have developed and tested a full-size photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collector featuring a heat-storage layer embedded behind the solar module. The layer combines paraffin, which stores heat as it melts, with expanded graphite (EG), which increases the paraffin's thermal conductivity more than 30-fold. "Previous experimental and numerical studies have demonstrated the potential of PCM and EG-PCM composites for thermal management and energy storage in PVT systems," the researchers said. "However, the behavior of the present collector architecture - where ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...