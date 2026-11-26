French independent power producer Unite has secured €20 million ($21.9 million) in financing from French lenders Crédit Coopératif and Banque Palatine, with each bank providing half of the funds. The financing will support the construction and operation of two agrivoltaic facilities designed to accommodate pheasant and partridge farming in Lorris, in the Loiret department of central France. The two installations will have a combined installed capacity of approximately 22 MW and are expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2027. Photovoltaic aviaries combine solar power generation with poultry ...

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