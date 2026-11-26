CellPath, a StatLab company, welcomed Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister for Wales, to its Newtown headquarters for a visit highlighting investment in manufacturing and local job creation supporting cancer diagnostics worldwide.

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During a tour of CellPath's Newtown facility, Managing Director Lindon Hett (right) demonstrates to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth how the company's Newtown-made tissue cassettes perform with the StatLab PiSmart cassette printer.

CellPath manufactures pathology consumables and equipment used by NHS laboratories and healthcare organisations worldwide as part of the broader StatLab organisation. They specialise in injection moulding, including in-house R&D capabilities, producing a wide range of products including tissue cassettes, reagents, stains, and prefills. These products support pathologists and biomedical scientists in delivering accurate, timely diagnoses that help inform patient treatment.

During a tour of the site, the First Minister saw specialist pathology equipment and consumables manufactured in Newtown, and met members of the local workforce. He commented, "As a government, we want to see businesses that invest in innovation, productivity and skills flourish. Companies like CellPath show how Welsh expertise can create high-value employment by developing products used across the UK and the world."

Discussions focused on the expansion of CellPath's facilities and manufacturing capabilities, the benefits for local employment and skills, and opportunities for further growth.

Lindon Hett, Managing Director of CellPath, said, "We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to Newtown and showcase our team's expertise. We are proud of our Welsh manufacturing heritage and the role our products play in supporting cancer diagnosis far beyond Wales.

"Our investment in facilities and capabilities reflects our commitment to local jobs, skills and the community. Since becoming part of StatLab, our team in Newtown has been able to contribute to a much broader global pathology organisation, extending the reach and impact of the work we do every day here in Mid-Wales. "

The visit highlighted how specialist manufacturing expertise in mid-Wales contributes to a global pathology network, while reinforcing the importance of continued investment in local skills and manufacturing capabilities.

About StatLab

StatLab Medical Products has been dedicated to helping anatomic pathology laboratories provide the best possible patient care for 50 years. We offer a complete portfolio of self-manufactured pathology equipment and consumables from nine manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Our global operational footprint powered by over 850 mission-driven colleagues delivers a dependable and resilient supply chain of high-quality products and solutions, and a customer-centric approach inspires us to deliver reliability, innovation, and quality in every interaction. In September 2026, StatLab became part of Leica Biosystems. Learn more at StatLab.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica Baer, VP Global Marketing

630-346-1659

jbaer@statlab.com