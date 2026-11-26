JMGO Announces UK Black Friday Deals on IRIS Series with Prices Starting at £1,999

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO's IRIS Series 4K@120Hz projectors are now available in the UK at special Black Friday prices. The IRIS Ultra Max is available for £2,999 and the IRIS Ultra for £1,999 on Amazon UK and JMGO's official UK website. The Black Friday line-up also includes the N1S 4K, an entry-level 4K UHD projector, and the N3 Ultimate, a 4K triple-laser projector with a 3-in-1 integrated optical system.

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max: Flagship 4K@120Hz Projector with a 3-in-1 Optical System

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max delivers true 4K@120Hz from input to output, preserving full 4K detail at 120Hz for clearer motion. Its 6,500 ISO lumens deliver vivid viewing even in brighter rooms. The 10,000:1 native contrast ratio produces ultra-deep blacks and richer shadow details, bringing theater-grade picture quality to the home. Its 3-in-1 optical system combines 0.88-1.7:1 Optical Zoom, Four-Way Lens Shift (V ±130%, H ±53%) and an AI-Powered Gimbal (360° pan, 150° tilt) for flexible, lossless image adjustment across different room layouts and placement scenarios.

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max is available on Amazon UK and JMGO's official UK website at a Black Friday price of £2,999 (RRP: £3,299) through December 6, 2026.

JMGO IRIS Ultra: 4K@120Hz Home Theater with 7,000:1 Native Contrast at Exceptional Value

JMGO IRIS Ultra brings 4K@120Hz home theater performance to a more accessible price point. Its class-leading 7,000:1 native contrast reveals deeper blacks, finer shadow detail and more natural skin tones, while 4,500 ISO lumens ensure bright, vivid images for big-screen viewing. Its 0.88-1.7:1 optical zoom and four-way lens shift (V ±130%, H ±53%) make it easier to achieve the desired screen size and positioning in different home environments.

JMGO IRIS Ultra is available on Amazon UK and JMGO's official UK website at a Black Friday price of £1,999 (RRP: £2,299) through December 6, 2026.

More Black Friday Projector Offers

Until 6 December, the N1S 4K, a compact, entry-level 4K UHD projector with 1,700 ISO lumens and JMGO's Golden Triangle Stability design, is available for £659 on Amazon UK and JMGO's official website. The N3 Ultimate, a 4K projector designed for flexible placement, offers up to 5,800 ISO lumens and a 3-in-1 integrated optical system at a Black Friday price of £1,999 on Amazon UK and JMGO's official website.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.com.

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