

EQS Newswire / 26/11/2026 / 16:02 UTC+8

?For immediate release? 26 November 2026 Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited ?????????? (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1473.HK) Announces FY26/27 Interim Results Sustained AI Infrastructure Investment Creates Surging Demand for

Optical Connectivity and Industrial Laser Products Revenue Increased 84.0% to HK$1,939.8 Million Net Profit Surged 429.5% to HK$81.8 Million Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 September 2026 HK$ million 2025 HK$ million Change Revenue 1,939.8 1,054.4 +84.0% Gross profit 244.7 104.1 +135.0% Net profit 81.8 15.4 +429.5% Gross profit margin 12.6% 9.9% +2.7 p.p. Net profit margin 4.2% 1.5% +2.7 p.p. Basic earnings per share (HK cents) 6.96 1.51 +360.9% Interim dividend per Share (HK cents) 3.0 - - Special dividend per Share (HK cents) 1.0 - -

(26 November 2026 - HONG KONG) Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited (the "Company"; together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"; stock code: 1473.HK), a leading connectivity solution provider for 5G infrastructure, data centers, and IoT industries, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the "Period"). In 2026, the AI wave continues to accelerate, as shown by surging AI infrastructure investment. In May, Gartner forecasted worldwide AI spending to surge to US$2.59 trillion in 2026, an increase of 47% year-on-year, with AI infrastructure being the largest contributor. TrendForce also projected strong growth in AI optical transceivers, expecting a 57% year-on-year growth to US$26 billion in 2026. This has created ample opportunities for the Group's AI-enabled products, including photodiodes (PDs), TIAs, and CW lasers. Leveraging its established market position and extensive industry know-how, the Group secured key supplier resources, major customer relationships, and high order backlog visibility, while supporting design-in activities for next-generation products that can support 2.4T, 3.2T, and beyond. Together, the Group is moving forward with its expansive portfolio, playing a strategic role in AI connectivity solutions for the present and future. Strong Order Fulfillment Drives Robust Revenue and Profit Growth During the Period, the Group delivered strong financial performance driven by surging demand for AI data center connectivity solutions. Revenue for the Period increased by approximately 84.0% year-on-year ("YoY") to HK$1,939.8 million (1H2025/26: approximately HK$1,054.4 million), supported by the strong order fulfillment of its 200Gb/s PD, with monthly deliveries reaching approximately 15 million units. Driven by increased product demand and selling prices, gross profit surged by approximately 135.0% YoY from HK$104.1 million to HK$244.7 million. Gross profit margin also improved by 2.7 percentage points to 12.6% for the Period (1H 2025/26: 9.9%). Due to the expanding business scale and revenue base, the Group also reported improving operational gearing, with selling and distribution expenses, administrative expenses and finance costs decreasing as a percentage of revenue, accounting for approximately 1.8%, 5.0% and 0.8%, respectively (1H 2025/26: 2.1%, 5.3%, and 1.0%). As a result of increasing revenue, expanding margins, and improved cost control, profit attributable to owners of the parent surged to approximately HK$81.8 million, a significant improvement of 429.5% compared to HK$15.4 million for the six months ended 30 September 2025. In view of the solid financial performance and strong order backlog on hand, the Board has commenced the issuance of an interim dividend for the first time, declaring an interim dividend of 3.0 cents per ordinary share, along with a special dividend of 1.0 cents per ordinary share to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Company's listing on 19 February 2021. This brings total dividend to 4.0 cents per ordinary share for the Period, with dividend payout reaching 58.0%. Emerging Growth Driver beyond PD: Industrial Lasers In addition to optical connectivity solutions, AI infrastructure development is also fueling the explosive demand for more advanced circuit board manufacturing. Leveraging its technical know-how in precision laser drilling for 1.6T and 3.2T solutions for printed circuit boards (PCBs), the group had recently secured an exclusive supply agreement for high-power laser source systems, comprising laser sources, power supplies, air-generators, cables, and related accessories, with a leading global manufacturer of PCB laser drilling equipment. The laser source systems are then deployed for laser drilling and laser circuit structuring of high-layer-count HDI and high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs for tier-one PCB manufacturers. Under the agreement, the Group expects to deliver at least 500 units in FY2027, contributing an expected revenue of at least US$55 million. Hence, the new business stream is expected to bring additional revenue and profit contributions beyond the Group's key optical connectivity products, further accelerating its business and financial growth. Outlook Looking ahead, the Group remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by the growing order on hand, consistent fulfillment of its 200Gb/s PD, and rising contributions from its Industrial Lasers business on hand. On the one hand, by building the capability of fulfilling 15 million+ units of 200Gb/s PD per month, the Group is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum. In addition to PDs, the Group's other AI-enabled optical products are gaining traction, with TIAs progressing through customer qualification and CW lasers in the sample-testing stage. Beyond its existing product portfolio, the Group is also investing in next-generation products to support 2.4T, 3.2T, and 6.4T development, positioning itself as a key beneficiary of the next wave of AI data center upgrades. The delivery of at least 500 units of high-power laser source systems in the rest of FY2027 should also add robust growth momentum to its already surging PD business. With deliveries currently on track, the Group expects sustainable revenue and profit growth in the near future, and is well-placed to turn the current momentum into sustainable long-term shareholder value, while maintaining its leadership across connectivity and laser applications. - End - This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited. For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Tel :+852 2857 7101 Fax:+852 2857 7103



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