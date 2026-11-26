The global hygiene and health leader joins 40+ Einride customers as the Company continues to scale its fleet and operations.

The operations with Essity are expected to reduce emissions by an estimated 72 tonnes of CO2e per year.





STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight, today announced that Essity, a global hygiene and health company, has begun electric freight operations with Einride in Sweden. The operations launched in May 2026 and are expected to reduce emissions by an estimated 72 tonnes of CO2e per year.

The addition of Essity to Einride's growing roster of global shipping customers illustrates how leading retailers and shippers increasingly adopt electric freight solutions to combine high operational reliability with lower emissions.

"At our Falkenberg site, we are continuously looking for ways to make our operations and transports more efficient while reducing our environmental impact," said Charles El Hajj, Site Director at Essity's Falkenberg site. "Introducing electric freight together with Einride is a concrete step in that direction. It enables us to reduce emissions from transports connected to the site, while maintaining the reliability we need in our daily operations."

Einride manages electric freight operations for Essity, which are conducted near residential areas. That makes the drop in tailpipe emissions especially valuable to the surrounding community, alongside the carbon savings.

"Essity is a global name, and we're proud it has chosen Einride for its electric freight operations in Sweden," said Carl Ceder, Vice President Region Nordics at Einride. "It's a focused start, and these routes run close to where people live, so the benefits show up right away: cleaner air for the neighbors and lower emissions for Essity. More and more companies are choosing to electrify their freight with us, and we're glad to welcome Essity among them."

Through its Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service model, Einride integrates electric trucks and charging infrastructure with the Company's proprietary AI-powered planning and optimization platform, Saga AI. By leveraging operational and customer data, Saga AI enables shippers to meet transport demand with fewer vehicles, lower energy consumption, and reduced overall transport costs.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2025, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 138bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com .

Media Contact

Einride Media Contact: Amanda Carlsson, press@einride.tech , +46702651694

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/debbaec9-0e3c-49b3-b585-6df54d75f14c