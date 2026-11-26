Equiti Group teams up with Emirates Dubai 7s as Official Fintech Partner

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group is proud to become the Official Fintech Partner of the 2026 Emirates Dubai 7s. The partnership brings together a global fintech headquartered in Dubai and the Middle East's largest sports and entertainment festival around a shared belief: world-class experiences should bring more people into the action.

Rugby sevens is the fast-paced, seven-a-side format of rugby union that made its Olympic debut at Rio 2016. Teams play two seven-minute halves on a full-size pitch, with more space to attack than in the 15-a-side game. A single turnover can take a team from defending its own try line to racing towards the other end in seconds.

Emirates Dubai 7s brings world-class rugby to Dubai while giving grassroots teams a place alongside the international sides. Equiti brings that same mindset to finance, using technology to broaden market access without compromising quality and helping people build stronger financial habits.

Under the agreement, Equiti will feature pitchside and on screens across the venue. In the Festival Village, Equiti and Dubai Basketball will bring their co-branded pop-up court, where friends and families can play for free between matches. Fans can join Yalla Club, Equiti's free fan community, to enter a basketball shoot-out for a chance to win prizes from the Equiti tuk tuk. Equiti will also give away jerseys signed by Dubai Basketball players.

"We are proud to partner with the 2026 Emirates Dubai 7s, a pinnacle event on the UAE sporting calendar that brings elite international sport and community passion together under one roof. At Equiti, we believe in backing sport at every level and showing up where fans connect, making this iconic festival a natural fit for our values." - Chantelle Johnson, Equiti CMO.

Mathew Tait, Festival Director, Emirates Dubai 7s said "Equiti is a well-established name in the UAE, and its growing presence across the region makes this a natural partnership for Emirates Dubai 7s. As one of the biggest events on the UAE sporting and entertainment calendar, we're proud to bring together two brands with strong local roots and a shared ambition to connect with audiences, support sport and create experiences that bring people together."

Named a UAE Superbrand in 2025, Equiti has grown from a regional brokerage into a global fintech group. The agreement builds on its presence in UAE sport as a Founding Partner of Dubai Basketball, a front-of-shirt sponsor of Al Wahda FC and title sponsor of Dubai's Youth Football League.

Emirates Dubai 7s returns to The Sevens Stadium from 27 to 29 November 2026, following a 2025 edition that drew more than 88,000 fans. The festival opens the 2026/27 HSBC SVNS season, with 28 international men's and women's rugby sevens teams competing across HSBC SVNS and HSBC SVNS 3. The three-day programme also includes Family Friday, live music, padel, fitness competitions and the festival's first Gaelic football tournament.

Tickets are available through the official Emirates Dubai 7s website. Fans can follow @EquitiGCC on Instagram for festival updates, highlights and giveaways.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com. For more information, please contact marketing@equiti.com

About Emirates Dubai 7s

Emirates Dubai 7s is the Middle East's largest sports and entertainment festival, attracting more than 88,000 attendees from over 128 countries. Founded in 1970, it is the longest-running international sporting event in the region and a celebration of world-class sport, live music and entertainment.

Taking place at The Sevens Stadium, the 2026 edition will be held from 27-29 November, bringing together the world's best rugby sevens players alongside amateur competitions across multiple sports, premium hospitality experiences, family entertainment and live music. Catering to families, sports fans, festival-goers and music lovers alike, Emirates Dubai 7s offers something for everyone across the three-day festival.

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