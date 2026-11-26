Built for MEA's Harsh Deserts: Sungrow Debuts PowerMatrix Native PV-Storage System with Grid-Forming Capability

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, launched its new PowerMatrix PV-storage system for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market in Abu Dhabi, alongside the release of the Middle East Next-Generation PV and Energy Storage System Architecture White Paper. The launch took place at the Sungrow PowerMatrix Launch Summit, which welcomed over 200 industry partners from across the MEA region.

The PowerMatrix system comprises a 415 kW MPPT Booster, 9.6 MW of PowerMatrix inverters and 7.14 MWh of PowerTitan 3.0 ESS. It is engineered to address the region's key challenges, including mounting cost pressures driven by declining solar PPA prices, increasingly stringent grid-forming (GFM) requirements, and the need for reliable performance under extreme heat and frequent sandstorms.

Rated Full Power at 52°C, Field-Proven Through 70+ Days of Heavy Sand and Dust

The Middle East faces intense solar irradiance and ambient temperatures of up to 52°C. At large-scale PV plants, heat island effects and monsoon winds can add to the thermal challenges.

PowerMatrix inverters are engineered for these conditions through optimized components, manufacturing and thermal design, enabling full-power operation at up to 55°C for individual inverters and 52°C for the overall system.

The inverter's IGBT modules use automotive-grade silicon nitride substrates with 196% higher thermal conductivity than that of the alumina substrates commonly used in the industry. The end-to-end cooling enhances heat dissipation and prevents hot air from flowing back into the inverter or affecting neighboring equipment, regardless of wind direction.

High-temperature performance is validated through two complementary test approaches: full-load operation at 55°C under 1,120 W/m² irradiance (under enhanced test conditions that account for heat island effects and monsoon winds), with real-time checking 300+ key points; and nine-direction testing on the industry's first 15 MW-class monsoon simulation platform.

For sand protection, both PowerMatrix inverters and the MPPT Booster feature IP66-rated protection. The inverters also use AI-based technology to automatically reverse fan rotation and clear dust from air inlets. The solution has passed 70+days of continuous operation validation in heavy sand and dust environment.

Five Core Innovations for Stable, Flexible Power Supply

The PowerMatrix system is built on five core innovations - multi-port topology, native PV-ESS integration, distributed control, reconfigurable energy paths and source-level GFM - to improve power supply stability and GFM performance:

24/7 renewable power supply: Supports up to 260% PV DC/AC ratio and 200% ESS capacity , achieving 3,700+ annual full-load hours to meet the continuous power demands of emerging loads such as AI data centers.

Supports up to and , achieving to meet the continuous power demands of emerging loads such as AI data centers. Smoother power output: Prevents inherent fluctuations in PV generation from affecting system output, ensuring smooth and stable power delivery.

Prevents inherent fluctuations in PV generation from affecting system output, ensuring smooth and stable power delivery. Flexible operation: More than 40 operating modes optimize energy flows and automatically isolate local faults to support continuous power supply.

More than 40 operating modes optimize energy flows and to support continuous power supply. GFM at the source: Each sub-array serves as both a generation and grid-forming unit, delivering 10 ms voltage stabilization and 5 ms inertia response at system level.

The system also boosts end-to-end system energy yield by more than 5%: up to 30 MPPTs per MW reduce mismatch losses, cell-to-plant SOC balancing increases ESS discharge energy, and removing two transformer conversion stages improves energy transfer efficiency.

Lower CAPEX, with PV BOS Cut by 0.49 ¢/W

As solar PPA prices decline across the Middle East, utility-scale projects face growing cost pressure. With less equipment, shorter power paths and flexible expansion, the PowerMatrix system reduces upfront investment. In a reference system designed for 1 GW of rated grid connection capacity, 8 GWh of installed ESS capacity and 3,700 annual full-load hours, PowerMatrix reduces total CAPEX by approximately $120 million compared with a conventional AC-coupled architecture, with savings across substations, transmission cables, ESS and PV equipment.

In PV-only projects, PowerMatrix inverters also offer strong economic value, cutting PV BOS costs by 0.49 ¢ USD/W through reduced investment in combiner boxes and cables. Paired with its heat, dust and high-MPPT strengths, it stands out for standalone PV plant. Project delivery is also accelerated. PowerMatrix inverters provide 24/7 off-grid power for construction and commissioning, allowing work to continue beyond daylight hours without diesel generators. This can bring grid connection forward by 30 days on a 1 GW project. Sungrow's digital and hardware-in-the-loop simulation platforms, together with grid-code certifications in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and other markets, help ensure first-time grid connection success at GW scale.

Ten-Fold DC Protection for Safe Plant Operation

PowerMatrix's Ten-Fold DC Protection safeguards every DC-side node. Among its innovations, the industry-first DCSnap pyro fuse actively interrupts faults within 2 ms, as demonstrated at an 800 MW PV plant in China, where it successfully isolated a fault in a third-party combiner box that posed a fire risk. Meanwhile, Intelligent I-V Diagnosis 2.0 scans strings plant-wide, unlike traditional central inverters that scan one sub-array at a time.

"From utility-scale PV plants to AI data centers and mining microgrids, PowerMatrix is designed to serve a wide range of energy needs," said Lee Zhang, Sungrow Vice President and President of the Utility PV Inverter Business Unit. "We aim to support the Middle East's energy transition with more cost-effective, stable and efficient renewable power."

Advances System-Level Energy Architecture with PowerMatrix

According to the *Middle East Next-Generation PV and Energy Storage System Architecture White Paper*, launched at the summit, system architecture is emerging as a key industry differentiator. As battery cells become increasingly commoditized, system integration, power conversion, control, protection, and O&M are playing a growing role in project performance and overall competitiveness.

With a unified grid interface and coordinated internal operations, PowerMatrix simplifies plant-level energy management, enhances fault isolation and recovery, strengthens grid stability through advanced grid-forming capabilities, and enables flexible energy routing. Its system-level performance has been verified by TÜV under three extreme Middle Eastern operating conditions, demonstrating its ability to deliver reliable power, operational flexibility, and long-term value.

The architecture is adaptable to diverse applications, including utility-scale renewables, AI data centers, green hydrogen, desalination, mining, and industrial facilities, supporting the region's evolving energy infrastructure and growing power demands.

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