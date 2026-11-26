Researchers at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom have investigated the technical and economic feasibility of a green hydrogen-powered rail system supplied by agrivoltaics, vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV), and track-integrated photovoltaics (TIPV) and have identified grid-connected agrivoltaics as the most economically viable configuration, achieving a levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) of GBP 7.99 ($10.47)/kg. "Our study presents an integrated framework for decarbonising UK railway transport through green-hydrogen-powered trains supplied by solar energy. Using the London Paddington-Penzance ...

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