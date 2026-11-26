Seeing Machines' Guardian Insights Report highlights global trends related to fatigue, the impact of repeated short glances away from the road and how technology, combined with human intervention supports improved safety outcomes

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision company that has helped redefine transport safety through AI-powered human sensing, has released its 2025-26 Guardian Insights Report, analysing de-identified data from 62,862 vehicles across 4,943 fleets and more than 3.6 billion kilometres of real-world driving.

This year, the report takes a global view of Guardian data and focuses on five key findings which were consistent across the regions covered.

Dr Mike Lenné, Chief Safety Officer at Seeing Machines, said the report reflects the importance of looking beyond incident records to better understand the conditions in which drivers operate and underscores the importance of in-cabin technology, like Guardian, in reducing risks for drivers of commercial vehicles and the communities within which they drive.

"To make meaningful progress in preventing harm, we need to understand what happens before an incident occurs. By examining real-world patterns in fatigue and distraction, this report gives fleets another source of evidence to consider alongside their own operational knowledge and safety data."

KEY FINDINGS:

Fatigue risks peak overnight: The hours between 10 pm and 6 am accounted for 37% of fatigue events despite representing just 25% of kilometres travelled. The pattern is consistent with previous years, with fatigue peaking in the early morning hours.

The hours between 10 pm and 6 am accounted for 37% of fatigue events despite representing just 25% of kilometres travelled. The pattern is consistent with previous years, with fatigue peaking in the early morning hours. Early drowsiness provides an earlier warning: Guardian data showed drivers spent 4.8% of operating time in an elevated drowsy state, rising to 7.5% between midnight and 5 am, around 2.5 times the afternoon level. Notably, 62% of vehicles recorded drowsy time without a single microsleep, giving fleets a broader view of developing fatigue.

Guardian data showed drivers spent 4.8% of operating time in an elevated drowsy state, rising to 7.5% between midnight and 5 am, around 2.5 times the afternoon level. Notably, 62% of vehicles recorded drowsy time without a single microsleep, giving fleets a broader view of developing fatigue. Attention sharing dominates distraction: Repeated short glances away from the road, accounted for 90% of distraction events across Guardian systems where it was switched on, making it by far the most common form of distraction captured. Rates increased with speed and peaked in the early evening, demonstrating why monitoring only prolonged glances or mobile phone use can miss a significant source of distraction.

Repeated short glances away from the road, accounted for 90% of distraction events across Guardian systems where it was switched on, making it by far the most common form of distraction captured. Rates increased with speed and peaked in the early evening, demonstrating why monitoring only prolonged glances or mobile phone use can miss a significant source of distraction. Microsleep detection remains essential: Microsleeps were recorded in every speed band analysed, peaking at 100 km/h and above. Alongside early drowsiness alerts, microsleep detection provides a critical safety net across different stages of fatigue risk.

Microsleeps were recorded in every speed band analysed, peaking at 100 km/h and above. Alongside early drowsiness alerts, microsleep detection provides a critical safety net across different stages of fatigue risk. Human intervention makes a measurable difference: Guardian Centre analysts made more than 200,000 calls to fleets following confirmed fatigue events, many overnight and at weekends. When a call was answered, the vehicle was around half as likely to record another confirmed fatigue event within the following two hours.

The report is based on Guardian Live data for the 12-month period from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026, unless otherwise stated. Findings describe recorded events, not predictions of future crashes, and depend on factors such as the type of work, how far and when vehicles are driven, and which Guardian features are in use.

The 2025-26 Guardian Insights Report is available to download here.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE): Seeing Machines is a global technology company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, pioneering Human-Centred AI that enables machines to understand people and the environments in which they operate. Combining more than 25 years of Human Factors research with advanced AI, the company develops Safety AI technology that helps machines anticipate risk, make safer decisions in real time, and enable more natural, intuitive human-machine interactions. Seeing Machines combines AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics across its Cabin AI, Cockpit AI and Physical AI platforms, serving automotive, commercial transport, aviation, robotics and industrial automation. The company operates across Australia, the USA, Europe and Asia, supplying technology solutions and services to industry leaders worldwide. www.seeingmachines.com

Media contact: sophie.nicoll@seeingmachines.com