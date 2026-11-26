DJ H&K AG: Heckler & Koch Extends CEO Contract Through January 2030

H&K AG H&K AG: Heckler & Koch Extends CEO Contract Through January 2030 26-Nov-2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oberndorf am Neckar, 26. November 2026 Heckler & Koch Extends CEO Contract Through January 2030, Underscoring Strategic Continuity The Supervisory Board of Heckler & Koch AG has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch for a further three years through the end of January 2030. Dr. Koch has led the company since May 2018. By reappointing him, the Supervisory Board is reaffirming its commitment to continuity at a time of sustained growth and significant investment. Under Dr. Koch's leadership, Heckler & Koch has substantially strengthened its economic and industrial foundations. The company invested early and decisively in modern manufacturing capabilities, continuously expanded its innovation capacity, and systematically advanced its product and service portfolio. As a result, Heckler & Koch has further reinforced its position as a highly capable and reliable partner to armed forces and security organisations around the world. Dr. Rainer Runte, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heckler & Koch AG, said: "Under the leadership of Jens Bodo Koch, the Executive Board has successfully advanced Heckler & Koch with strategic foresight and a clear long-term vision. One of the most important decisions was the early commitment to substantial investments in our industrial capabilities. We are benefiting from these investments today. Heckler & Koch already possesses the manufacturing capacity, operational readiness and delivery capability that customers urgently require in the current security environment. Jens Bodo Koch has consistently combined commercial success with a compelling long-term strategy. The Supervisory Board firmly believes that continuity in the company's leadership is of critical importance at this decisive stage of its development and looks forward to continuing our successful collaboration." Following investments of approximately EUR100 million over the past four years, Heckler & Koch plans to invest a further more than EUR230 million in the years ahead. In addition to expanding manufacturing capacity, the company will continue to strengthen its international industrial footprint across its existing locations while further developing new business areas. Dr.-Ing. Jens Bodo Koch, Chief Executive Officer of Heckler & Koch AG, said: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its continued confidence and trust. Together with my colleagues and our employees, we have fundamentally transformed Heckler & Koch and created the foundations that enable us today to meet growing demand with confidence, reliability and operational excellence. At the same time, important years lie ahead. We will continue to invest in expanding our capacities and further strengthening our innovation capabilities. Our commitment remains unchanged: to provide the women and men who safeguard our freedom and democracy with the best possible equipment, enabling them to successfully fulfil their demanding missions." =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: AD hoc_PM_Verlängerung_Dr.Koch_EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Germany Phone: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2350 E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 Euronext Ticker: MLHK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2442446 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2442446 26-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2442446&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2026 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)