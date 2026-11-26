Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Sunport Power has filed for bankruptcy restructuring, highlighting the mounting financial pressure on manufacturers specializing in niche PV technologies amid persistent overcapacity in China's solar industry. According to China's national enterprise bankruptcy and restructuring information platform, Sunport Power submitted the application to the Wuxi Intermediate People's Court in Jiangsu province. The case, numbered (2026) Su 02 Po Shen 45, was publicly disclosed on Nov. 12. Sunport Power itself filed the application, rather than its creditors. As ...

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