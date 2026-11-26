THE BOOT BECOMES THE BAG: DR. MARTENS INTRODUCES THE NEW 1460 SHOULDER BAG

DM'S ORIGINAL SILHOUETTE BECOMES THE FOUNDATION OF THEIR NEW STATEMENT 1460 SHOULDER BAG

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

THE BOOT BECOMES THE BAG:

DR. MARTENS INTRODUCES THE NEW 1460 SHOULDER BAG

DM'S ORIGINAL SILHOUETTE BECOMES THE FOUNDATION OF THEIR NEW STATEMENT 1460 SHOULDER BAG

Ever since the first Dr. Martens 1460 boot was introduced in 1960, it has been reworked and evolved by generations of footwear designers. 66 years later it returns with its most unexpected iteration; a shoulder bag.

The three-strap shoulder bag is created from the component parts of the iconic boot; quarter panels are combined to the body with a distinct crescent shape, backstraps are used as the additional closure straps, the vamp forms an internal pocket, and the tongue becomes the central closure piece along with a third strap from DM's popular satchel bag.

A removable chain strap allows for the versatile 1460 bag to be worn on the shoulder, across the cross body, or held as a clutch. Capable of carry everyday essentials with two front pocket slips, an internal back pocket, and main compartment with zip closure.

Available in black, cut from Classic Analine and biscuit-backed Vintage Smooth leathers, offering a subtle contrast in tone and texture.

The Dr. Martens 1460 Shoulder Bag is available now via drmartens.com, in Dr. Martens stores and through selected stockists.

ABOUT DR. MARTENS

Dr. Martens is an iconic British footwear brand founded in Northamptonshire, England. Its first silhouette, the 1460 boot - named after the date it was produced - rolled off the production line on 1 April 1960. Stitched into its heel loop were three words in the founder's own handwriting, a nod to the boot's new air-cushioned sole: With Bouncing Soles. Originally chosen by workers for their comfort and durability, "Doc's" or "DM's" boots and shoes were later adopted by musicians and subcultural pioneers who took them from the street to the global stage.

Over six decades later, Dr. Martens operates in more than 60 countries and employs around 3,600 people. The company continues to honour the brand's heritage through its 'Made in England' footwear, manufactured at its original Northamptonshire factory, while meeting global demand from multiple high-quality production sites across Asia. All our products are made with an unwavering commitment to craft, combined with innovative techniques.

Those same three words are now the brand's enduring global platform. With Bouncing Soles is not a tagline or a seasonal campaign; it is a statement of intent and a creative thread that runs through everything Dr. Martens does, from product and retail to partnerships and community. What began as a promise of comfort has become an opportunity for reflection and a call to action: What Makes Your Sole Bounce?

It celebrates the individuality, creativity and self-expression of a global community glorious in its differences, united by a yellow thread.

A brand built to put a bounce in the step of those who stand out from the crowd, Dr. Martens is available through Direct-to-Consumer (Retail and Ecommerce) and Wholesale channels. The brand's collections span its original silhouettes, including The Icons such as the 1460 boot, 1461 shoe, 2976 Chelsea boot and Adrian loafer, as well as newer franchises including the Zebzag, Buzz and Lowell. The lineup also includes an extensive range of sandals, a dedicated Kids collection, and a curated selection of bags, small leather goods, and accessories. Every Dr. Martens collection reflects craftsmanship, heritage, timeless style, comfort, and versatility. Having transcended generations, the brand remains as relevant today as it was at its inception. Its signature yellow welt stitching, grooved sole edges, and scripted "With Bouncing Soles" heel loops remain iconic symbols recognised around the world.

Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

For more information, visit www.drmartens.com or www.drmartensplc.com

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