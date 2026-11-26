Lead Intelligent Recognized in UN Global Compact Report for Its Globalization Practices, Empowering the Global Green Transition Through Advanced Equipment Manufacturing

WUXI, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Report on the Globalization of Chinese Listed Companies, jointly released by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the China Association for Public Companies, was recently published. Lead Intelligent was selected as one of the 50 companies featured in the report for its case study, Driving the Global Green Transition in the New Energy Sector Through Advanced Equipment Manufacturing, for its approach to high-quality global expansion in advanced equipment manufacturing.

Since launching its globalization strategy in 2018, Lead Intelligent has focused on new energy equipment, evolving from exporting standalone machines to delivering complete production line solutions. The company has established an integrated global system encompassing R&D, delivery, and service. As of July 2026, Lead Intelligent held more than 3,800 granted patents worldwide, with full independent intellectual property rights over its core technologies. Its products have reached more than 20 countries, enabling the company to provide customers worldwide with efficient and reliable intelligent manufacturing solutions.

Lead Intelligent continues to advance the localization of its overseas operations. In 2022, Lead Intelligent established the European Technology Center of Competence (CoC), bringing together advanced technologies and local industrial resources to strengthen its localized R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

Green and low-carbon principles are embedded throughout the entire lifecycle of Lead Intelligent's equipment. The company integrates carbon reduction requirements into the design, manufacturing, and delivery of its core equipment for lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, photovoltaics, energy storage, and hydrogen energy. In 2025, Lead Intelligent Wuxi Second Factory became the first manufacturing facility in China's new energy equipment field to receive ISO 14068 carbon neutrality certification. In 2026, all of the company's manufacturing facilities in China and overseas achieved comprehensive rooftop solar coverage, supporting low-carbon operations across manufacturing and delivery.

Beyond advancing its own green manufacturing practices, Lead Intelligent leverages its global delivery and service network to extend its low-carbon capabilities across the new energy industry chain. Several of its key products, including coating machines, winding machines, and cutting & stacking machines, have completed product carbon footprint assessments. In Europe, the company has delivered multiple advanced automated production lines, helping customers reduce carbon emissions throughout the production lifecycle and supporting the green transformation of local new energy industries.

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