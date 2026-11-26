BT launches nationwide cyber resilience drive as AI helps fuel 500% surge in malicious activity

BT unveils new nationwide training programme, Cyber Prepared UK, to deliver immersive cyber-attack simulations that strengthen the resilience of Britain's small businesses

New programme reinforces the Government's cyber agenda, with support from a coalition of partners comprising the National Cyber Security Centre, Microsoft, Anthropic, CrowdStrike, Samsung, Google, TrustLayer, Xero, Immersive and Fortinet

BT commits to delivering 100,000 hours of cyber resilience upskilling by the end of 2028, equipping small businesses with the knowledge and skills to protect against rising attacks

New BT data reveals that malicious cyber scanning has risen by over 500% in the last 12 months, with AI and automation helping to fuel the surge

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BT is launching a nationwide programme, Cyber Prepared UK, designed to increase the nation's resilience by transforming the way Britain's small businesses respond to growing cyber-attacks. It comes as new BT data shows that AI has helped drive a more than 500% increase in malicious cyber scans - where criminals probe businesses for weaknesses in their defences - over the last year.

Cyber Prepared UK will offer a series of in-person sessions around the UK beginning in early 2027, as well as providing online training options to fit in with the working lives of small business owners. By the end of 2028, BT aims to deliver 100,000 hours of cyber resilience training, providing big-business security expertise to the small businesses that power the economy, and helping to establish the UK as a global leader in national cyber preparedness.

The first-of-its-kind initiative will put businesses through immersive attack simulations and equip them with the real-world skills to respond when an attack happens. With scenarios ranging from social engineering to a ransomware attack, it will force them to make critical decisions under pressure, as the impact spreads across customers, finances and operations.

At the end of the experience, businesses will understand what an attack could mean for their business, where they may be exposed, and how to build a practical action plan tailored to the vulnerabilities they have uncovered. The need is clear: according to UK government research, malicious cyber activity costs UK organisations an estimated £14.7 billion every year[1].

The programme is backed by a coalition of partners including the National Cyber Security Centre, Microsoft, Anthropic, CrowdStrike, Samsung, Google, TrustLayer, Xero, Immersive and Fortinet - reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the UK's business community. The roll-out of the programme is also supported by Small Business Britain and Be The Business, helping to connect Cyber Prepared UK with small businesses across the country.

The programme launches at a time when BT's data shows the huge threat that cybercriminals pose to the UK's businesses. Malicious actors are now generating a staggering 1.4 billion scans across the UK every day, as criminals increasingly use AI and automation to look for network weaknesses they can exploit to attack businesses. BT is also now detecting approximately 28,000 active malicious scanners across its networks, an increase of one third since 2025.

Jon James, CEO, BT Business, said: "UK businesses are on the cyber frontline every day, facing ever more challenging threats. BT protects more businesses than any other network, and is stepping up to help every British small business to be cyber prepared, with a national programme offering a combination of realistic cyber-simulations and training."

Lord Leong CBE, Minister for Small Business and Enterprise, said: "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our High Streets, driving growth, innovation and jobs across the UK. As they embrace newer technology they also need the tools to protect themselves from threats online. I am pleased that our partners are driving initiatives like Cyber Prepared UK that are helping them prepare, preventing them from losing money and giving them confidence to innovate and grow online."

Jonathon Ellison, Director for National Resilience, National Cyber Security Centre, said: "We are clear that any business with digital assets is a potential target for attackers - and small businesses are not immune. This is why it is important all businesses gain a Cyber Essentials certificate, demonstrating they have the basics in place. We support practical action that helps businesses achieve this goal, as well as helping them know what to do should the worst happen."

Initial Cyber Prepared UK events will take place in London (3rd February), Newcastle (11th February) and Birmingham (23rd February), followed by events in Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh in March. Further events will follow over the course of 2027, and small businesses can sign up here.

Notes to editors:

For further cyber security advice for small businesses, the NCSC offers a suite of advice and guidance on its dedicated page for SMEs.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services in the UK; and Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 700 communications providers across the UK. BT has announced that International, which serves multinational organisations headquartered outside the UK and overseas public sector customers, will be contributed into a new joint venture, expected to complete in the second half of 2027.

British Telecommunications Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

[1] Cyber security sectoral analysis 2026 - GOV.UK

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