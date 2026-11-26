Greater Toronto Area technology provider expands its managed services portfolio with a dedicated cybersecurity solution featuring 24/7 managed detection and response capabilities.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Unimatrix, is a managed IT and managed security service provider in the Greater Toronto Area, who has announced the launch of CITADEL, a dedicated managed cybersecurity solution designed to help businesses strengthen their security posture, protect sensitive information and improve operational resilience.

The launch represents an expansion of Unimatrix's managed services portfolio and reinforces the company's strategic commitment to making cybersecurity foundational to business technology management. CITADEL complements the company's ELEVATE Core and ELEVATE Complete managed IT services offerings, establishing a distinct service focused on cybersecurity oversight, threat detection and intrusion response.

Developed with the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in mind, CITADEL addresses the growing complexity of protecting business systems, cloud environments and sensitive information while maintaining the productivity and continuity of daily operations.

"Having someone available when a computer stops working is not the same as having a coordinated approach to cybersecurity. Both are important, but they serve different purposes," said Domenic Galloro, President & Co-Founder of Unimatrix.

Introducing CITADEL managed cybersecurity services

CITADEL provides businesses with dedicated managed cybersecurity services, including 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) monitoring and intrusion response capabilities. The solution is designed to help organizations strengthen their ability to identify and respond to cybersecurity threats while establishing clearer accountability for the protection of their technology environments.

The introduction of CITADEL reflects Unimatrix's recognition that cybersecurity requires dedicated expertise, ongoing oversight and defined response procedures that extend beyond the scope of conventional IT support.

The solution is particularly relevant to organizations operating in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services, where the protection of confidential information, critical applications and interconnected business systems is integral to operational continuity.

For healthcare organizations, this includes the protection of environments supporting clinical workflows and sensitive patient information. For manufacturers, cybersecurity considerations extend to business-critical applications, enterprise resource planning systems and interconnected operational environments. Professional services firms face their own challenges in protecting confidential client information, intellectual property and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

Expanding the Unimatrix managed services portfolio

With the introduction of CITADEL, Unimatrix has established a service portfolio that distinguishes proactive IT management from dedicated managed cybersecurity while recognizing the importance of coordination between the two disciplines.

The company's managed services portfolio includes:

ELEVATE Core: Proactive managed IT services designed to support the technology infrastructure and systems on which businesses depend.

Proactive managed IT services designed to support the technology infrastructure and systems on which businesses depend. ELEVATE Complete: An expanded managed IT service offering designed to address more comprehensive technology management and support requirements.

An expanded managed IT service offering designed to address more comprehensive technology management and support requirements. CITADEL: Dedicated managed cybersecurity services focused on protecting business systems and information, including 24/7 managed detection and response monitoring and intrusion response capabilities.

Together, these offerings support a coordinated approach to technology management, allowing organizations to address operational performance and cybersecurity requirements through clearly defined service arrangements.

The introduction of CITADEL also supports Unimatrix's commitment to predictable service pricing, defined responsibilities and accountability. Service coverage and response commitments are established according to each organization's applicable service agreement.

Connecting cybersecurity investment with business outcomes

Unimatrix's approach to managed technology services begins with understanding how each client operates, including its critical applications, business processes, operational dependencies and technology-related challenges.

This approach informs service delivery priorities and helps establish a framework for evaluating technology investments against business-defined objectives, including productivity, operational resilience, information protection and continuity.

Rather than measuring the effectiveness of technology services solely through support tickets or the deployment of security products, Unimatrix emphasizes the importance of aligning service delivery with the outcomes businesses need to achieve.

The launch of CITADEL extends this philosophy into dedicated cybersecurity management, helping organizations incorporate security considerations into broader technology planning and business decision-making.

Supporting Ontario businesses heading into 2027

The launch comes as businesses prepare their 2027 technology budgets and evaluate the security implications of increasingly interconnected systems, cloud platforms and artificial intelligence adoption.

Through CITADEL, Unimatrix is expanding its capacity to support organizations seeking a more coordinated approach to cybersecurity, proactive technology management and operational resilience.

CITADEL is now available to businesses across the Greater Toronto Area. Organizations interested in learning more about the solution, its capabilities and its relationship to the ELEVATE managed IT services portfolio can visit www.unimatrix.ca.

About Unimatrix

Unimatrix is a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider based in Concord, Ontario, with more than 25 years of experience supporting Canadian businesses. Serving organizations in healthcare, manufacturing and professional services, Unimatrix offers ELEVATE Core and ELEVATE Complete managed IT services alongside CITADEL managed cybersecurity services.

The company combines proactive service delivery, clear accountability and an understanding of business processes to help clients improve productivity, strengthen operational resilience and support growth.

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