DJ Form 8 (Opening Position Disclosure)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Form 8 (Opening Position Disclosure) 26-Nov-2026 / 10:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Metro Bank Holdings plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): N/A The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Metro Bank Holdings plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: 25 November 2026 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 each Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 /sell: Nil 0.0 Nil 0.0 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: Shares held by directors of Metro Bank Holdings plc and their concert parties Name of director Number of shares held Percentage of total issued share capital (%)* Paul Coby 39,830 0.01% Marc Page 877,307 0.13% Daniel Frumkin 8,183,333 1.21% Jaime Gilinski Bacal 357,258,617 53.03% Michael Torpey 20,000 0.00% Paul Thandi 30,000 0.00% Catherine Brown 100 0.00% Cristini Alba Ochoa 218,723 0.03%

* Percentages have been given to two decimal places.

Interests held as options or awards by directors of Metro Bank Holdings plc in Metro Bank Holdings plc ordinary shares

Marc Page

Share Plan Number of relevant Exercise Expiry securities Grant Date Vesting Date Price Date 18 December 18 71,307 2024 18 December 2024 GBP0.000001 December 2034 18 December First vesting date on 18 December 2025, last 18 106,485 2024 vesting date 18 December 2028 GBP0.000001 December 2034 Deferred Variable Reward Plan 18 December First vesting date on 18 December 2025, last 18 (DVRP) 95,076 2024 vesting date 18 December 2029 GBP0.000001 December 2034 227,103 5 March 2026 First vesting date on 5 March 2027, last GBP0.000001 5 March vesting date on 5 March 2030 2036 56,775 5 March 2026 5 March 2026 GBP0.000001 5 March 2036 Grant date - 28 May 2025 Right to nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP, determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a 20 May market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum 2035 share price hurdle of 120p. Share Value Vesting in tranches over a seven year period from grant (with vesting starting in year 3). Alignment Plan (SVAP) Grant date - 4 March 2026 Right to nil cost options to acquire shares in Metro Bank Holdings plc under the SVAP, determined by 0.5% of the growth in value (based on total shareholder return) above a 20 May market value equivalent to 80 pence per share, subject to the achievement of a minimum 2035 share price hurdle of 120p. Vesting in tranches over a seven year period from grant (with vesting starting in year 3).

Daniel Frumkin

Share Plan Number of relevant Exercise Expiry securities Grant Date Vesting Date Price Date Company Share 100,000 31 March First vesting date on 30 April 2023, last GBP0.93 31 March Option Plan 2020 vesting date on 30 April 2027 2030 477,821 1 June 2021 First vesting date on 1 June 2024, last GBP0.000001 1 June vesting date on 1 June 2028 2031 91,153 31 March First vesting date on 31 March 2025, last GBP0.000001 31 March 2022 vesting date on 31 March 2029 2032 613,214 31 March 31 March 2022 GBP0.000001 31 March 2022 2032 Deferred Variable Reward Plan 86,814 31 March First vesting date on 31 March 2026, last GBP0.000001 31 March (DVRP) 2023 vesting date on 31 March 2030 2033 347,256 31 March 31 March 2023 GBP0.000001 31 March 2023 2033 512,461 5 March 2026 First vesting date on 5 March 2027, last GBP0.000001 5 March vesting date on 5 March 2030 2036

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November 26, 2026 05:32 ET (10:32 GMT)